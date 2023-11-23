Coastal Care Veterinary Emergency and Referral Hospital Partners with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Coastal Care Veterinary Emergency and Referral Hospital (Coastal Care) is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank. As part of their mission to help provide more thorough and complete care for pets across Nova Scotia and the Atlantic Region, Coastal Care will proudly house Atlantic Canada's newest emergency distribution depot.

Part of the P3 Veterinary Partners group of hospitals, Coastal Care Veterinary Emergency and Referral Hospital (Coastal Care) is set to open in late 2023. Coastal Care has an 18,000-square-foot centre of excellence with nine exam rooms, three surgical suites, and advanced imaging capabilities, and a dedicated ICU. It will also have a learning centre to be used for educational purposes.

The Canadian Animal Blood Bank (CABB) is a not-for-profit organization that saves lives by leading the forefront in education and transfusion medicine and by producing the highest quality blood products available to Veterinarians, dogs, and their families.

Emergency depots house transfusion products and act as a distribution center for canine blood products and transfusion supplies. They exist to help local veterinary clinics meet the emergency needs of their patients and are available 24/7 to increase the ease and availability of obtaining products.



Coastal Care Veterinary Emergency and Referral Hospital looks forward to working with CABB to provide blood products to patients in need all over the East Coast.

If you are looking for more information on donor criteria or how you can have your dog screened to become a donor, you can find out more information on the Canadian Animal Blood Bank's website https://canadiananimalbloodbank.ca/pet-owners/

You can learn more about Coastal Care here: https://www.coastalcarevets.ca/site/home

