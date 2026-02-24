Coast Copper Highlights its Anyox Area Projects and Congratulates Both TDG and Goliath

Coast Copper congratulates TDG on its recent discovery of the new '4300 Zone' volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") lens which sits below the former producing Hidden Creek mine at TDG's Anyox project1,4 and which it acquired in July 2025. The Company also wishes to congratulate Goliath who has been reporting numerous high-grade gold intercepts from its Surebet discovery1 approximately 20 kilometers ("km") to the north of Anyox. Coast Copper holds some of the only mineral claims adjacent and internal to the Goliath ground.

Adam Travis, CEO, comments: "Leveraging our hundreds of years of combined experience in B.C., we have been strategically acquiring key land positions over the last few years, mostly through staking in at least seven active mining camps including in the Anyox area to capitalize on the millions of dollars in exploration being spent by our neighbours. This is one aspect of our three-pronged approach whereby we 1) continue to advance our flagship Copper Kettle and Empire mine projects, 2) gain exposure to silver (Sweeney and Virginia Silver properties) and rare critical elements (Rock Canyon South and Rock Candy North properties) and 3) monetize our other non-core properties and utilize the funds to advance our key projects in the least dilutive manner possible to existing shareholders, of which insiders hold a very significant portion".

Anyox Area Mineral Claim Holdings (see Figure 1)2

The Company holds two main blocks of claims in the Anyox area consisting of the Anyox East Islands (approximately 2,002 hectares ("ha")) and the Bonanza South (404 ha) properties. The Anyox East (Islands) property was acquired in October 2024 over the Jurassic sediments that overlie the volcanic contact and site of VMS mineralization. Limited historical work including some airborne geophysical anomalies and structural zones with associated intrusive dykes warrant follow up. The Bonanza South property was acquired in February 2025 and covers the favourable contact between volcanics and sediments that hosts mineralization in the Anyox Camp as noted as the potential VMS trend highlighted on Figure 1 sourced from the TDG Gold website2.

Golddigger Area Claim Holdings (see Figure 1)2

The David property (approximately 1,408 ha) is a thin (1 km) by 7 km east –west and 7 km north-south strip adjacent and internal to Goliath's Golddigger property1. In 1990 a small sampling program (3 rock, 11 soil and 7 silt samples) identified a 900 m long metasedimentary belt and quartz veins with silt samples up to 167 ppb Au (S-17) at "Mastodon South"5. The Mastodon property (approximately 109 ha) includes a minfile6 showing which consists of an 820 m long NW trending siliceous replacement zone 0.3 to 1.8 m wide in a 30- to 60-m-wide belt of Middle-Upper Jurassic Hazelton Group metasedimentary rocks within granitic rocks of the Eocene Coast Plutonic Complex. Precious metal assays range from trace gold and silver over 1.5 m to 11.0 grams per tonne gold and 3.4 grams per tonne silver over 0.46 m 3,5.

Next Steps

Based on compilation work completed by the Company and the exciting new results of both TDG and Goliath, the Company is intending to complete fieldwork this summer consisting of surface sampling, prospecting and geological mapping followed by possible airborne surveys.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's flagship projects are the Copper Kettle post-discovery Cu-Au-Mo project located in the Island Copper Cluster on northern Vancouver Island, the former producing Cu-Au Empire mine also located on northern Vancouver Island and the former producing Emerald and Virginia Silver mines located near the Huckleberry mine and Smithers in northern B.C. Coast Copper has an additional 18 projects in B.C. that are available for acquisition, partnering or option that are strategically located in seven advanced mining camps that include the Toodoggone, Golden Triangle Anyox, Goliath Resources (Golddigger), Babine, Bralorne and Sullivan camps providing exposure and leverage to millions of dollars being spent on neighboring properties. Coast Copper's strategy is to optimize the value of each mineral property within our portfolio through a combination of prospect generation and discovery focused, high-impact exploration while minimizing share dilution through active deal-making.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Adam Travis, CEO

Coast Copper Corp.

409 Granville Street, Suite 904

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, Canada

P: 877-578-9563

E: [email protected]

NR26-04

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties. Historical information, maps or figures contained in this release regarding the Property or adjacent properties cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. Minister of Mines Annual Report 1934, page B13. https://tdggold.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/TDG-Gold.-Corp-Deck_20260223_Anyox-4300-Zone.pdf Geological Branch Assessment Report 23,582, August 16, 1994, page 85. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minfile No. 103P 020

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp.