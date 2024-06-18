Coast Copper Doubles the Size of its Sully Property Adjacent to PJX Resources

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"; (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce it has doubled the size of its 100% owned Sully property to 10,852 hectares by staking and entering into five arms-length purchase agreements. The Sully property in southeastern British Columbia ("BC"), Canada, has favorable geology, geophysical magnetic signatures and historical results and occurs to both the north and the east of PJX Resources Inc.'s ("PJX") Dewdney Trail property¹ where they have recently made a new discovery of Sullivan-style base metal mineralization. For more information, please see the Coast Copper news release of February 12, 2024.

NR24-06 Figure 1_Sully Property (CNW Group/Coast Copper Corp.)

The Sully Property is within the Vulcan Tectonic Zone which hosts the Sullivan, Republic, Rossland, Sheep Creek and Pend O'Reille Mining Districts. Highlights from the newly acquired ground include (see Figure 1) ²:

1999 float sample 127613 which returned 5.74 grams per ton (" g/t ") gold (" Au "), 1,710 g/t silver (" Ag ") and 22.2% copper (" Cu ") ³ east of the known Tiger mineral occurrence; and

") gold (" "), 1,710 g/t silver (" ") and 22.2% copper (" ") ³ east of the known Tiger mineral occurrence; and 1999 grab sample 127679 which returned 1.68 g/t Au, 228 g/t Ag, 3.83% Cu, 0.10% lead (" Pb ") and 0.43% zinc (" Zn ") ³ south of the known Red Zone mineral occurrence; and

") and 0.43% zinc (" ") ³ south of the known mineral occurrence; and 1974 chip samples returned 1.4% Cu and 41 g/t Ag over 0.55 meters⁴ from trench 1 at the Jolly Molly mineral occurrence; and

1975 grab sample B-439 which returned 0.66% Zn and talus samples (B-433 to B-448) returned up to 23.65% Zn, 0.11% Cu⁴ around the Jolly Molly mineral occurrence; and

1979 rock sample returned 1.31% Cu, 0.06% molybdenum ("Mo") and dump sample returned 0.13% Cu, 0.015% Mo and 0.01% tungsten ("W") ⁴ around the Jolly Molly mineral occurrence.

Adam Travis Coast Copper CEO comments: "We are pleased to have increased the size of our Sully Property in the historic Sullivan Mining Camp as it is prospective for both Sullivan-style massive sulphides and also copper, gold and molybdenum porphyries associated with Cretaceous aged monzonite and syenite intrusions. Before PJX made their discovery of Sullivan-style mineralization on claims adjacent to ours, they also noted significant, intrusion related gold, copper and silver mineralization with values up to 15.59 g/t Au, 1.11% Cu and 721 g/t Ag (see PJX news release dated November 15, 2022) ¹ ² ⁵. Consequently, Coast Copper has acquired similar syenite intrusions on the geological trend to PJX's property. While we remain focused on our Empire Mine property, we continue to complete strategic mineral property acquisitions in areas of interest. We look forward to completing our first field program at Sully in the coming weeks and following up on our new geological understanding of the area."

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person ("QP") within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Sully property located in southeastern BC, Knob Hill NW property located on northern Vancouver Island, its Home Brew property in central BC, and its Scottie West property located in the "Golden Triangle" of northern BC. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

