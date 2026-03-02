Coast Copper Highlights its Sweeney Silver Project and Congratulates Surge Copper

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to highlight its Sweeney mineral claim holdings in the heart of the Huckleberry mine camp in northwestern British Columbia ("BC"). The Sweeney project includes the past-producing, road accessible high-grade silver Emerald mine (see Figure 1). Coast Copper also wishes to congratulate its neighbor Surge Copper Corp. ("Surge") on the significant announcement made on February 23, 2026, by the BC provincial government noting that Surge's Berg Project will receive BC Critical Minerals Office support as an advanced project1.

Figure 1: Sweeney Property Location Map (CNW Group/Coast Copper Corp.)

Adam Travis, CEO, comments: "I've enjoyed working on our Sweeney property in the heart of the Huckleberry camp and collaborating with neighbors Surge and Imperial Metals Corporation. This announcement underscores the importance of advancing critical minerals projects through modern exploration and having strong partnerships with communities, governments and First Nations, values which we also share. Historical mining of silver ("Ag"), copper ("Cu"), lead ("Pb") and zinc ("Zn") on the Emerald Vein exploited only a small portion of a greater than 1-kilometer-long structure, while subsequent drilling on the crosscutting Miya Vein confirmed similar polymetallic mineralization with the addition of gold ("Au") values up to 7 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au in 2012 drilling. Our 2024 - 2025 work has identified additional strong targets, including areas newly exposed by glacial retreat. In 2026, we are planning surface geological, geochemical, and geophysical programs which will be funded from our existing treasury, including cash and marketable securities."

Sweeney Project (see Figure 1 and news release dated October 7, 2024)

The road accessible Sweeney project (1,492 hectares) is centrally located in the Huckleberry mine camp and is 7 km north-northwest of the past producing Huckleberry mine, 3 km west of Huckleberry Mines Ltd.'s Whiting Creek deposit and 8 km southeast of Surge's Berg deposit2.

Historical exploration was focused in and around the Emerald mine where mining occurred intermittently between 1951 and 1968. Unclassified historical reserves were reported on the Emerald Vein of 40,800 tonnes grading 355 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag, 8.23% Pb, 9.49 % Zn and 1.13 g/t Au with ore zones noted open to depth (CIM Special Volume 37, page 186) 3,4. No drilling or underground exploration was completed on the property between 1971-2011. In 2012 a shallow 30 diamond drillhole program with an average drillhole length of 52 meters ("m") focused on the Miya Vein. The Miya Vein is separate from and crosscuts the north-south trending Emerald Vein trend at 300 degrees. The 2012 drill program covered 350 m of strike length and highlighted drill results include 5:

Sweeney – Miya Vein 2012 Drilling Highlights

Drillhole I.D. From To Length (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu% Pb% Zn% M12 - 04 23.80 29.57 5.77 0.83 206.19 0.67 1.70 5.16 M12 - 12 69.90 72.18 2.28 3.06 158.04 0.60 3.09 6.63 including 69.90 70.59 0.69 7.03 222.05 1.35 4.30 12.70 M12 - 14 17.97 21.08 3.11 1.23 253.10 0.69 3.00 9.14 M12 - 15 24.44 29.86 5.42 0.83 163.53 0.40 0.97 5.26 including 24.44 25.70 1.26 3.44 612.00 1.13 3.60 7.52 M12 - 19 28.17 33.48 5.31 0.51 71.42 0.28 1.32 4.54

* There is insufficient geological information available to determine true widths of mineralization.

Next Steps

The Company is planning further surface programs in underexplored areas of the Sweeney property on trends of known veins and structures as well as possible geophysical surveys to help identify these structures.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's flagship projects are the Copper Kettle post-discovery Cu-Au-Mo project located in the Island Copper Cluster on northern Vancouver Island, the former producing Cu-Au Empire mine also located on northern Vancouver Island and the former producing Emerald and Virginia Silver mines located near the Huckleberry mine and Smithers in northern BC. Coast Copper has an additional 18 projects in BC that are available for acquisition, partnering or option that are strategically located in seven advanced mining camps that include the Toodoggone, Golden Triangle, Anyox, Goliath Resources (Golddigger), Babine, Bralorne and Sullivan, providing exposure and leverage to millions of dollars being spent on neighboring properties. Coast Copper's strategy is to optimize the value of each mineral property within our portfolio through a combination of prospect generation and discovery-focused, high-impact exploration while minimizing share dilution through active deal-making.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

NR26-07

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026MCM0010-000179 This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties. BC Minfile Record Summary 093E 001 https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093E++001, Minfile Inventory Detailed Report, BC Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=093E++001. Historical information provided cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. The stated resource is not NI 43-101 compliant, and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work as per NI 43-101 to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Coast Copper Corp. is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources. No additional work has been completed on the Property to upgrade or verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. 2012 Technical Assessment Report for the Miya Property, Lowprofile Ventures Ltd. BC Assessment Report 34241. Details of the historical drillcore sampling and assay methodology can be found in the historical assessment report using this link: https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/34241.pdf/ https://surgecopper.com/site/assets/files/6232/berg-fig3.jpg https://imperialmetals.com/our-operations/huckleberry-mine/technical-report

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp., 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]