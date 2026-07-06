Coast Copper Continues Non-Core Asset Monetization Strategy Through Sale of Ben Nevis Property to Talisker Resources

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"); (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") on July 3, 2026 with Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) ("Talisker") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. ("Bralorne"). Bralorne will acquire a 100% interest in Coast Copper's Ben Nevis property (the "Property") located in the Bralorne Gold Mining camp1 (the "Transaction"). In consideration, Talisker will pay Coast Copper $125,000 in cash, issue to Coast Copper Talisker common shares ("Consideration Shares") having an aggregate value of $250,000, and grant Coast Copper a contingent payment under certain conditions, as more fully described below.

NR26-11 Figure 1 (CNW Group/Coast Copper Corp.)

The Transaction is consistent with Coast Copper's strategy of monetizing non-core exploration assets and redeploying capital toward advancement of its flagship copper projects while retaining exposure to future exploration success.

Adam Travis, CEO comments: "We're excited to own shares in Talisker. Terry and his team have done an excellent job of putting the Bralorne camp back on the map. This transaction demonstrates the value of Coast Copper's prospect generation strategy. Where appropriate, we intend to monetize selected non-core projects while maintaining our focus on advancing our flagship assets."

Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement, Bralorne will:

make a cash payment of $125,000;

deliver to Coast Copper Consideration Shares having an aggregate value of $250,000, based on the five trading day volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") calculated on the closing date. The Consideration Shares will be subject to trading restrictions: 50% of the Consideration Shares will be released 6 months from closing, and the remaining 50% of the Consideration Shares will be released 12 months from closing;

") calculated on the closing date. The Consideration Shares will be subject to trading restrictions: 50% of the Consideration Shares will be released 6 months from closing, and the remaining 50% of the Consideration Shares will be released 12 months from closing; spend a minimum of $300,000 in exploration expenses on the Property over a three year period from the closing date;

issue the contingent payment under certain conditions.

Contingent Payment based on Resource Delineation

Bralorne will pay to Coast Copper (the "Contingent Payment") $100,000 in cash or Talisker common shares (the "Discovery Shares") at the discretion of Bralorne, will be made to Coast Copper for each 100,000 gold ounces ("Discovery Ounces") (up to a maximum of 1,000,000 Discovery Ounces) delineated in the inferred, measured or indicated categories reported in a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects-compliant technical report filed by Bralorne or any successor in interest which holds the Property (the "Technical Report") on SEDAR+. If Bralorne elects to make payment via the issuance of Discovery Shares, such Discovery Shares will be priced based on the five-trading day VWAP of the Talisker common shares immediately preceding the date of the filing of the Technical Report on SEDAR+. For greater certainty, the calculation of Discovery Ounces shall be cumulative over time, and one or more successive Technical Reports may contribute to the aggregate number of Discovery Ounces and thereby result in the issuance of one or more Contingent Payments. However, in successive Technical Reports, the cumulative number of Discovery Ounces shall only be increased by the amount that the number of gold ounces in the inferred, measured and indicated classes in a Technical Report exceeds the number set out in the prior Technical Report, accounting for any gold ounces that have been depleted through mining activities between such Technical Reports.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Since 2021, Coast Copper has generated approximately $5.5 million through strategic property transactions. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to monetize selected non-core assets while focusing technical and financial resources on its flagship projects.

Coast Copper intends to evaluate the Talisker shares as a strategic investment and may monetize all or part of the position over time to support future corporate initiatives, subject to market conditions.

Tim Thiessen CFO, comments: "Every successful monetization strengthens our balance sheet while allowing Coast Copper to maintain a disciplined share structure. Our objective is to recycle capital from earlier-stage projects into the advancement of our flagship portfolio, creating value without relying solely on equity financings."

The completion of the Transaction is subject to standard closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. No finders' fees have been paid in this transaction.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper Corp. is a British Columbia-focused mineral exploration company advancing district-scale copper and precious metals opportunities through disciplined capital allocation. The Company's flagship assets include the Copper Kettle copper-gold-molybdenum project on northern Vancouver Island, the Empire Mine copper-gold project and the Virginia Silver and Sweeney silver projects. Coast Copper also maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage exploration properties that provide opportunities for strategic partnerships, asset sales and option agreements designed to generate capital while minimizing shareholder dilution.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

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Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]