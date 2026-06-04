Coast Copper Announces Warrant Acceleration

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is electing to accelerate the expiry of all remaining common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") which were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement that was completed on September 28, 2022 (the "Offering"). The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.10 per common share.

Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, if at any time, the volume weighted average trading price of Coast Copper's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), or other principal exchange on which the common shares are listed, is greater than $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants, by way of registered mail or news release, accelerating the expiry date to the date that is 30 business days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period").

With this news release, the Company hereby provides notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Warrant holders, of the Accelerated Exercise Period which will end at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time ("PST") on July 17, 2026. Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

A total of 8,000,000 Warrants were issued as part of the Offering, with 6,600,000 remaining unexercised and outstanding as at the date of this news release. If all 6,600,000 Warrants are exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. PST on July 17, 2026, the Company will receive proceeds of $660,000.

Tim Thiessen, CFO, comments: "Coast Copper wants to thank those shareholders who have supported the Company over the past number of years and is looking forward to increasing its treasury with the potential receipt of $660,000 in warrant exercise proceeds. The Company currently has approximately $2.1 million in working capital. Coast Copper has accumulated 20 projects across British Columbia and is continuing with its strategy to optimize value through discovery-focused, high-impact exploration in conjunction with monetizing properties and minimizing share dilution through active dealmaking."

Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. PST on July 10, 2026 by completing and executing the Subscription Form attached to the Warrant certificate in the manner therein indicated, surrendering the Warrant certificate, together with the completed Subscription Form, to the Company at Suite 904, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 or at such other address as the Company may hereafter designate by notice in writing, and paying the appropriate purchase price for the shares subscribed for either in cash, by electronic funds transfer or by certified cheque payable to Coast Copper Corp. For further information, please contact Tim Thiessen, Coast Copper Corp. CFO at [email protected].

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration Company focused on advancing high-quality copper and precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company's flagship assets include the Copper Kettle copper-gold-molybdenum project, the former producing Empire Mine, and the past-producing Virginia Silver and Sweeney silver mines. In addition, Coast Copper also holds a portfolio of 16 exploration properties located within established mining districts across British Columbia, where the Company seeks to create value through a combination of prospect generation, strategic partnerships, and targeted exploration while minimizing shareholder dilution through active deal-making.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Canada,P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]