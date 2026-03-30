Coast Copper Acquires 80 kms of Prospective Porphyry Claims Along Western Side of the Toodoggone Camp

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce it has acquired three new properties through staking in the Toodoggone mining camp of northcentral British Columbia ("BC"). The properties were recently granted under the new BC Mineral Claims Consultation Framework. The Goldfinger, Thunderball and Moonraker properties total approximately 18,683 hectares ("ha") and together with the Borealis property, which Coast Copper sold to Hi-View Resources Inc. (see news release dated September 24, 2025), cover a continuous 90 kilometre ("km") long belt along the western side of the Toodoggone camp (see Figure 1). These three new properties (the "Bond Properties"), along with the Company's Loren and Northern Contact properties on the eastern side of the Toodoggone camp now total approximately 21,156 ha and make Coast Copper the single largest acquirer of new claims in the Toodoggone since the Aurora discovery by Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc") announced on January 17, 20251.

COCO NR26-08 Figure 1 (CNW Group/Coast Copper Corp.)

Exploration Rationale for Largest New Claim Acquisitions in the Toodoggone Camp

After the January 2025 announcement by Amarc of its Aurora porphyry discovery, the Company immediately recognized its significance and acquired mineral claims on the morning of that announcement, consisting of the Borealis, Loren and Northern Contact properties.

Continued detailed review of regional geology, regional airborne magnetics, historical assessment reports and satellite imagery along the western edge of the Toodoggone camp suggests that the favourable porphyry setting of volcanics and intrusions extends further westward than regionally mapped and in some instances are covered by thin, younger sedimentary and/or glacial cover. Further proof of this concept is evidenced at the Borealis property where regional airborne magnetics and review of assessment reports and satellite imagery have shown the presence of a favourable porphyry setting with intrusions and volcanics and a sizeable Induced Polarization survey anomaly.

Encouraged by these findings and after conducting detailed research all along the western side of the Toodoggone camp, the Company submitted the single largest claim application package in the Toodoggone in the Bond Properties.

Strategic "Bond Properties" Land Package Acquisition

Goldfinger property - The Goldfinger property encompasses more than a 30 km northwest-southeast trend (6,994 ha) alongside the western edge of Hi-View Resources Inc.'s Golden Stranger, Lawyer's North, Lawyer's West and Lawyer's East targets1 and where the Company has noted areas underlain by favourable volcanics, magnetic highs and magnetic lows all the way to the Borealis property in the south.

Thunderball property - The Thunderball property encompasses a 25 km northwest-southeast trend (4,594 ha) alongside the western and southern edge of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Mine property1 and covers favourable magnetic highs and structures southerly from the Borealis property.

Moonraker property - The Moonraker property encompasses a 25 km west-east trend (7,095 ha) and wraps around the northern side of NorthWest Copper Corp.'s East Niv property and covers an area underlain by favourable volcanics, stream sediment anomalies, airborne magnetic highs and alteration zones noted in satellite imagery1.

Now that this significant mineral claim package has been granted, the Company is planning to conduct a detailed airborne magnetic survey as soon as weather conditions allow.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's flagship projects are the Copper Kettle post-discovery Cu-Au-Mo project located in the Island Copper Cluster on northern Vancouver Island, the former producing Cu-Au Empire mine also located on northern Vancouver Island and the former producing Emerald and Virginia Silver mines located near the Huckleberry mine and Smithers in northern BC. Coast has an additional 18 projects in BC that are available for acquisition, partnering or option that are strategically located in seven advanced mining camps that include the Toodoggone, Golden Triangle Anyox, Goliath Resources (Golddigger), Babine, Bralorne and Sullivan camps providing exposure and leverage to millions of dollars being spent on neighboring properties. Coast Copper's strategy is to optimize the value of each mineral property within our portfolio through a combination of prospect generation and discovery focused, high-impact exploration while minimizing share dilution through active deal-making.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

NR26-08

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected],