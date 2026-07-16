Coast Copper Announces Receipt of $800,000 from Exercise of Warrants and Filing of Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"; (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that all 8,000,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 (the "Warrants"), and whose expiry date was accelerated to July 17, 2026 (announced June 4, 2026), have been exercised, bringing in a total of $800,000 into treasury. Approximately 49% of the Warrants were held by Insiders of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that an early warning report ("EWR") was filed by Mr. Michael Kosowan, a shareholder of the Company. On July 15, 2026, Mr. Kosowan acquired 1,000,000 common shares of the Company by way of exercising 1,000,000 of the Warrants for an aggregate cost of $100,000 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction has triggered the requirements to file an EWR as Mr. Kosowan's ownership and control and direction over the common shares of the Company has increased by more than 2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company since the date of Mr. Kosowan's previous early warning report dated January 14, 2026 (the "Prior EWR"). Immediately after the Transaction, Mr. Kosowan beneficially owns and has control and direction over 11,801,500 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 14.10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 16.10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Kosowan). As a result of the Transaction, Mr. Kosowan's ownership and control and direction over the common shares of the Company has increased by approximately 2.36% on an undiluted basis, and approximately 0.96% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Kosowan) since the date of the Prior EWR.

Adam Travis, CEO comments: "We are extremely pleased to announce the successful exercise of all 8,000,000 warrants. Coast Copper is continuing to deliver on its strategy of divesting some of its non-core projects (see Ben Nevis sale to Talisker Resources announced on July 6, 2026 ), and together with prudent fiscal management, we continue to add value while still advancing our flagship projects. With 49% of the warrants having been exercised by Insiders, and with Mr. Kosowan's continued investment, this demonstrates the deep confidence our team and major shareholders have in the Company's direction and the future potential of our Vancouver Island and regional properties."

Mr. Kosowan acquired these shares for the purposes of an investment and depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Kosowan may, from time to time, in the future increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues with respect to the filing of an early warning report by Mr. Kosowan.

To obtain a copy of the full EWR, please visit the Company's SEDAR+ profile, or contact the Company's CEO Mr. Adam Travis by telephone at 877-578-9563.

Including Mr. Kosowan's shareholdings, the Directors, Officers and Insiders of the Company presently own approximately 40.95% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis, and approximately 47.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of warrants held by the Insiders).

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper Corp. is a British Columbia-focused mineral exploration company advancing district-scale copper and precious metals opportunities through disciplined capital allocation. The Company's flagship assets include the Copper Kettle copper-gold-molybdenum project on northern Vancouver Island, the Empire Mine copper-gold project and the Virginia Silver and Sweeney silver projects. Coast Copper also maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage exploration properties that provide opportunities for strategic partnerships, asset sales and option agreements designed to generate capital while minimizing shareholder dilution.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

NR26-12

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Coast Copper Corp.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]