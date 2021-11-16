/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) (formerly Roughrider Exploration Limited) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see news release dated November 5, 2021) from 8,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company at a price of $0.13 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,040,000 to up to 8,961,539 FT Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,165,000. The previously announced 5,000,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company at an issue price of $0.10 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 will remain unchanged. The composition and terms of the NFT and FT Units has not changed so please refer to the Company's November 5, 2021 news release for details.

The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Units will be used by Coast Copper to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("CEE") that will qualify as FT mining expenditures as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Company's projects in British Columbia. The Company will renounce such CEE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021, with CEE to be incurred prior to December 31, 2022. The net proceeds from the issuance of NFT Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Offering's closing date. The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on Northern Vancouver Island, B.C., which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern B.C. which are adjacent to the Red Chris Mine, the Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and the 100% owned Sterling, Sandy and Home Brew properties which are located in central B.C. Coast Copper's management continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

