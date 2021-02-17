TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - SecureKey Technologies ("SecureKey"), a leading provider of identity and authentication solutions, today proudly announces that Coast Capital Savings ("Coast Capital"), one of Canada's largest member-owned credit unions in B.C., and the province's first federal credit union, has become a Trusted Sign-In Partner with Government Sign-In by Verified.Me™ .

Formerly known as SecureKey Concierge®, Government Sign-In by Verified.Me is a secure, private and convenient way for consumers to sign into hundreds of online government services using the financial institution credentials they already have and trust. Coast Capital members can begin using the service today.

"Coast Capital is committed to continual improvement and innovation to provide our members with the best suite of digital solutions possible," explains Yana Melnichuk, VP, Digital Experience and Digital Banking Channel. "We recognize that, as the digital landscape continues to evolve, our members expect to leverage trusted credentials across a broad spectrum of online services. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to offer our members simple, secure access to their government sign in and services using their existing Coast Capital credentials."

"We are excited to partner with Coast Capital and extend our convenient, secure and private capabilities to its members, making their digital lives easier," said Greg Wolfond, founder and chief executive officer, SecureKey. "Government Sign-In by Verified.Me is an important example of how Canada is leading the charge in providing consumers with next-generation and privacy-enhanced authentication solutions to suit the needs of increasingly digital lives. We are thrilled to welcome Coast Capital and to offer their members high-trust and high-security access to government services."

Government Sign-In by Verified.Me allow users to leverage their existing online banking credentials from a Trusted Sign-In Partner to access government services, rather than creating a new username and password. The service is built with Triple Blind® capabilities at its core, meaning no party in the service – financial institution, government service or network operator – knows from where or to where consumers are signing in.

About SecureKey Technologies

SecureKey is a leading identity and authentication provider that simplifies consumer access to online services and applications. SecureKey's privacy-enhancing network enables consumers to conveniently assert identity information using trusted providers, such as banks, telcos and governments, helping them connect to critical online services with a digital credential they trust. SecureKey is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.securekey.com.

About Coast Capital Savings

Coast Capital Savings is Canada's largest credit union by membership and, in 2018, made history becoming B.C.'s first federal credit union. Owned by its 593,000 members, Coast Capital offers banking and investment services digitally and through its 52 branches in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, and Vancouver Island regions of British Columbia. An Imagine Canada Caring Company and a Certified B Corporation in recognition of its social performance, Coast Capital invests 10 per cent of its bottom line in youth focused community organizations, programs, partnerships and events. The credit union has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, and holds a Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation. Coast Capital has a history of introducing innovative products to help their members achieve financial wellbeing including Canada's first free chequing account from a full-service financial institution and Help Extras®, enabling members to invest in their future. To learn more, visit coastcapitalsavings.com .

