Coast Capital Insurance Services Ltd Announces Brand Transition

HIGH RIVER, AB, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Effective October 1, 2019, Coast Capital Insurance Services Ltd (CCIS) transitioned its brand to Western Coast Insurance Services Ltd to further align with our national brand.

Acquired by Western Financial Group as CCIS in 2013, our rebranded Western Coast Insurance Services will offer the same locations, hours of operation and business and personal insurance products and services.

A division of Western, our Western Coast branches across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are proud to have provided our customers in British Columbia the right security for 40 years and counting.

Combined, our Western and Western Coast insurance branches province wide have grown to over 70 locations, each with our insurance professionals ready to serve customers today and as their requirements change.

By listening to our customers, we have built a diverse product range to reflect modern needs. At Western Coast, our in-house underwriting, claims and Customer Contact Centre teams provide a seamless insurance experience.

"Protecting people and communities is central to everything we do," Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO of Western Financial Group, said. "At Western Coast Insurance Services, we've committed ourselves to your security."

Even as our brand has changed, our longstanding relationship with our partner Coast Capital Savings remains important to us and will continue well into the future. As we share our gratitude toward our people for their loyalty during this transition, we must also celebrate our customers whose care for our teams helped shape our vision.

Visit us at our branches in person today or at www.westerncoastinsurance.ca to learn more about the rebranding.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western, a diversified insurance services company, is focused on creating security and has provided over one million Canadians the right protection for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal and business insurance services through 183 locations, its affiliates and a variety of connected channels, with an engaged team of approximately 1,800 people. Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Western Coast Insurance Services Ltd

At Western Coast Insurance Services, your insurance experts across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have provided the right business and personal insurance products and services to customers for 40 years. A division of Western Financial Group since 2013, we work with our market partners and stakeholders to constantly improve our product suite. We're proud to give back in our neighbourhoods through our charitable arm, the Western Communities Foundation (WCF).

