Coalition Announces New $0 Retention for Canadian Customers Using Coalition Incident Response Services During a Claim

Cyber Investigations Leader Shelley Ma to Lead expansion of Coalition's In-House Incident Response Team in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Coalition , the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, is now offering a $0 retention as part of its policy for its insureds in Canada that use Coalition's in-house Incident Response services. For small to midsize businesses facing a cyber claim, this policy enhancement provides immediate access to Coalition's dedicated Incident Response team, with no out-of-pocket retention expense for security and forensics services. To best serve Canada-based policyholders, Coalition has hired cyber investigations leader Shelley Ma, based in Toronto, to lead the expansion of Coalition Incident Response in Canada.

An EnCE-certified examiner, Ma previously held leadership roles at Arete Incident Response and Kivu Consulting. She specializes in network intrusion investigations, complex breach investigations, computer forensics and incident response. Since 2014, she has analyzed, responded to and investigated over 600 cases, and has received numerous recognitions for her work.

Ma will lead a team of cybersecurity experts throughout Canada that bring experience working with government agencies, leading incident response firms and corporate security teams. This team is available to Coalition's Canada-based policyholders at no cost and has the authority and expertise to provide immediate assistance. With an average response time of under five minutes, Coalition Incident Response drastically reduces the costs and potential time lag for organizations that experience an attack.

"Shelley possesses a tremendous breadth of expertise in cyber and complex breach investigations, and we are thrilled to have her leading the incident response team in Canada," said Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance at Coalition. "Being able to offer our insureds, large and small, access to a dedicated team of this caliber — at no extra charge — is truly exciting, and we know that with this team in place, our customers will be in the best position to mitigate the damage of any cyber event."

In May 2020, Coalition launched its offering in Canada, providing proactive cybersecurity products and services and best-in-class cyber and technology error & omissions insurance to help keep businesses safe. In addition to Incident Response, Coalition offers a full range of free cyber security tools and services to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their risk exposure — before, during, and after an incident.

As a result of its real-time threat intelligence, automated security alerts, and pre-breach security services, Coalition has handled 45 percent of reported events without filing a claim and avoiding any expense to the insured. Coalition's Incident Response and Claims teams have also recovered 84 percent of all funds lost by policyholders in social engineering events.

Coalition offers up to CAD $20 million of comprehensive insurance coverage supported by the financial strength of Swiss Re (A.M. Best A+) to companies with up to CAD $1 billion in annual revenue. To learn more about Coalition, visit coalitioninc.com .

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across all 10 provinces in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition has presences in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, Austin, Vancouver and Toronto.

SOURCE Coalition

For further information: Beth Jarecki, 917-364-6044, [email protected], https://www.coalitioninc.com/

Related Links

https://www.coalitioninc.com/

