Coalese Health teams with Calian to bring automated chronic disease management software from medical clinics to hospitals

Coalese Health's Complex Care Plan software to be made available to hospitalists, instantly providing critical health insights

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Coalese Health, a Canadian innovator of Complex Care Plan software, today announced that it has executed a Teaming Agreement and a Delivery Framework Agreement with Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), to combine expertise and resources while pursuing new opportunities in healthcare. The two companies are working together to extend the benefits of Coalese Health's Complex Care Plan chronic disease management software beyond the primary care clinic, and into the hospital environment.

Care plans for patients with chronic health conditions are at the core of any meaningful chronic disease management program. Up to now, care plans have primarily been available to family physicians and their patients, and not to hospitalists. By combining the strengths of Coalese Health's Complex Care Plan software with the Calian Corolar™ integration platform, hospitalists can access patient summaries and care plans directly from the electronic medical record (EMR) systems used by local primary care clinics.

"Incomplete patient data poses a critical information gap for hospital physicians," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "We're excited to collaborate with Coalese Health on this innovative solution to help hospitals connect the care journey and improve the management of chronic disease."

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada:

44% of Canadians over 20 years of age have at least 1 chronic disease such as heart disease, asthma, or diabetes. 1

This number grows to 73% by age 65. 2

"Without a care plan, it is often the case that emerging health problems may not be recognized early enough, resulting in sub-optimal chronic disease care," says Stephen Naor, CEO of Coalese Health. "Physicians do not generally have the time needed to manually produce care plans that truly engage their patients. Coalese Health's software directly addresses this issue. Our software automates the creation of care plans, applying analytics that tailor them to each patient's health profile and personal health objectives. With Complex Care Plan, physicians save valuable time and better help their patients."

About Coalese Health

Coalese Health is a Canadian digital health software company that provides physicians and their patients the ability to view detailed health information stored in clinic EMR systems in a format meaningful to both physicians and patients. Better understanding of health trends, combined with analytics, provides unique insights, in-depth understanding of chronic conditions, and improved health outcomes. Using Coalese Health's Complex Care Plan software, physicians save significant time, which can then be better directed towards patient care.

About Calian Group

We keep the world moving forward. Calian helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

