Coal Association of Canada Provides Submission to Alberta's Coal Policy Committee

EDMONTON, AB, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Coal Association of Canada ("Association") announced today it has provided its formal submission to Alberta's Coal Policy Committee ("Committee"). Association President Robin Campbell is presenting to the Coal Policy Committee today at 1:00pm MT.

"The public debate over the future of coal mining in Alberta touches on fundamental values, such as the rights of Indigenous Peoples and the protection of Alberta's mountains, rivers and natural heritage. This debate has been difficult at times, but it is also healthy and necessary. As mining companies, we see the development of Alberta's coal resources as a privilege, something that needs to happen with the support and confidence of Albertans and Canadians. Like all Albertans, we cherish the natural beauty of the Rockies and are fully committed to protecting and preserving our air, water, and wildlife. Responsible coal development and environmental stewardship can co-exist. We can protect our natural heritage while creating high-paying jobs in an industry that values safety and human rights," said Robin Campbell, President of the Coal Association of Canada.

The Association's submission is available online and is built on three key policy pillars:

1. More protected lands

The Association believes there is an opportunity to expand the areas that are off-limits to coal activity, including parts of what is now considered Category 2 and almost all of Category 3. A new coal policy should contain a mechanism to increase protected lands in consultation with leaseholders, Indigenous communities and other stakeholders.

2. Strict regulation and oversight

For lands that should be considered for coal exploration and development, the Association believes in the need for clear regulations and processes that evaluate applications and proposals on their own merits. These evaluations should take into account partnerships with Indigenous communities, management and reclamation plans, water protection, environmental impacts, social and economic impacts as well as a range of land-use planning factors, such as proximity of infrastructure and local community needs.

3. Greater transparency

To meet the need for public confidence and support, the Association recommends that the public be given greater access to information about proposed projects in order to fully understand and evaluate the full range of project impacts and benefits including Indigenous partnerships, jobs, community investment, impacts on the environment, landscape, wildlife and waterways.

The Association's submission discusses a number of areas relevant to the coal policy discussion, including:

the 1976 Coal Policy and events that led to the present-day policy discussion

the existing regulatory framework

the importance of coal mining to Alberta and Canada

and the importance of steelmaking coal

addressing climate change and the role of Carbon Capture Use and Storage (CCUS)

partnerships with Indigenous Peoples

job creation and the coal industry's economic contributions

addressing impacts on people, wildlife, water and the natural landscape

About the Coal Association of Canada

The Coal Association of Canada proactively supports Association members in the development, growth and advancement of a safe, socially responsible and economically sustainable Canadian coal industry.

SOURCE Coal Association of Canada

For further information: [email protected]