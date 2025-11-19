VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- CO280 Solutions Inc. (CO280), a leading developer of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects, and a pulp and paper manufacturer have successfully completed a field pilot to validate the performance of liquid amine technology to capture biogenic CO2 from recovery boiler stack emissions at a pulp mill in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The liquid amine technology was provided by SLB Capturi, a leading supplier of carbon capture technology for industrial sectors.

SLB Capturi's Mobile Test Unit (MTU) was installed at the mill site in Q3 2024 where it operated for more than 4,000 hours, achieving a consistent capture rate efficiency of 95%. During the test program, the MTU met all key performance indicators including capture rate efficiency, energy consumption, solvent durability, and absorber emissions. The MTU has a rated design capacity of 3 tonnes per day (tpd).

"This critical milestone clears the way for deploying commercial-scale carbon capture and removal projects at pulp and paper mills," said Jonathan Rhone, Co-Founder and CEO of CO280. "Our goal is to lead the world in carbon dioxide removal that sets the highest standards of permanence, quality, and affordability at scale. The success of the MTU pilot with SLB Capturi marks a critical step towards achieving that goal and delivering low-cost, low-risk CDR to our customers."

CO280 retrofits existing pulp and paper mills with modular carbon capture units to capture and permanently store biogenic CO2, delivering high-quality and affordable CDR at scale to its customers in the carbon market. Across its growing project network in North America, CO280 evaluates and selects only the highest-performing, commercially proven technology for biogenic CCS--such as SLB Capturi's post-combustion liquid amine systems, which have been successfully deployed at industrial scale. As a global supplier of carbon capture solutions, SLB Capturi has extensive experience across a wide range of carbon capture applications, including cement kilns, process industry, natural gas boilers, waste-to-energy plants, and now, pulp and paper.

"This MTU test campaign on recovery boiler stack emissions has been a huge success," said Egil Fagerland, CEO of SLB Capturi. "The strong performance and results of the MTU at this mill validates all key process parameters and demonstrates that there are no technical barriers to deploying commercial-scale carbon capture plants. CO280 and SLB Capturi are now well-positioned to bring this proven solution to the pulp and paper industry."

The pulp and paper industry in North America produces over 100 million tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually. CO280 is developing more than 10 carbon capture and removal projects at mills in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Canada, with several projects scheduled to deliver carbon removal by 2030. In 2024, CO280 awarded FEED contracts for a CCS project at a mill in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and earlier this year, Pre-FEED contracts for a first CCS project at a mill in Canada.

CO280 is a leading developer of projects that produce high-quality, permanent, and affordable carbon dioxide removal (CDR). In partnership with pulp and paper companies, CO280 is working to capture and store millions of tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually to bring the highest-integrity CDR credits to the market while revitalizing the forest products industry. To learn more, visit: www.co280.com.

