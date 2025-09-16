VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CO280 Solutions Inc. (CO280), a leading developer of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects, in collaboration with a pulp and paper partner, has awarded Preliminary Front-End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) contracts to technology and engineering suppliers for a groundbreaking carbon removal project in Canada. The project is designed to capture and permanently store over 800,000 tonnes per year of biogenic CO2, beginning in 2029. The resulting CDR credits will be sold to buyers in the carbon market.

The award of the Pre-FEED contracts follows the successful completion of a Pre-Feasibility study by CO280 and the pulp and paper mill partner in 2024. The Pre-FEED study will evaluate the integration of commercially proven liquid amine carbon capture technology into the existing mill infrastructure. In parallel, CO280 and its partners have initiated marketing and sales of CDR credits to buyers in the carbon market, community engagement consultations, and project financing.

"We're pleased to reach this milestone on our first project in Canada and to begin CDR sales to buyers seeking to secure long-term access to permanent and affordable CDR," said Jonathan Rhone, co-founder and CEO of CO280. "This project builds on our projects in the U.S., demonstrates our scalable project platform, and supports Canada's potential as a global leader in carbon removal while helping revitalize this critical Canadian pulp and paper industry."

CO280 retrofits existing mills to capture and permanently store biogenic CO2, providing high-quality and affordable CDR at scale. Its partnership model boosts pulp and paper industry profitability by generating a new revenue stream, helping to protect forestry jobs in rural areas amid rising offshore competition.

The pulp and paper industry in North America produces over 100 million tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually. CO280 is working on more than 10 carbon capture and removal projects at mills in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Canada, with several projects scheduled to provide carbon removal by 2030. CO280 previously awarded FEED contracts for a U.S. Gulf Coast pulp and paper mill carbon capture project, aiming to remove more than 400,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

CO280 has established itself as a leading supplier of high-quality, permanent CDR by securing large CDR offtake contracts that together total millions of tonnes. These agreements demonstrate the quality of this CDR and market support for CO280's catalytic, low-risk project model.

"Reaching Pre-FEED with our mill partner in Canada is our next step in developing the world's largest network of carbon removal projects," said Natalie Khtikian, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of CO280. "We have the potential to invest billions of dollars in the North American pulp and paper industry, supporting the communities that are built around this industry and making high-quality CDR available to a wider range of buyers."

About CO280

CO280 is the leading developer of high-quality, permanent, and affordable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects in the world. In partnership with pulp and paper companies, CO280 is capturing and storing millions of tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually to deliver the highest-integrity CDR credits to the market and revitalize the North American forestry industry. To learn more, visit: www.co280.com.

SOURCE CO280

[email protected]