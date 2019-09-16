CO2 solutions announces the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal to its creditors under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)

TSXV: CST

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - CO 2 Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CST) ("CO 2 Solutions" or the "'Corporation") announced today that it has filed a notice of intention to make a proposal (the "Notice") pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). Pursuant to the Notice, Ernst and Young Inc. ("E&Y") has been appointed as trustee and will assist CO 2 Solutions in its restructuring efforts.

The filing of the Notice follows the review of the Corporation's strategic alternatives by a committee of its board of directors formed of all the independent directors of the board (the "Special Committee"), further to the announcement, on February 28, 2019, of significant cost overruns in connection with the completion of the CO 2 capture unit located at the pulp mill of Resolute Forest Products in Saint-Félicien, Québec. At the recommendation of the Special Committee, the board of directors of the Corporation determined it would be in the best interest of the Corporation and all of its stakeholders for the Corporation to seek protection from its creditors, given the Corporation's current financial position. While under protection, the Corporation, with the support of the Special Committee and under E&Y's supervision, will continue with its efforts to pursue strategic alternatives. There can be no assurance that the strategic process will result in the realization of any specific transaction or agreement. The Corporation does not plan to make future comments about the status of this strategic process unless there are material developments.

Mr. Robert Manherz resigned from the Board of Directors of the Corporation in the context of the filing of the Notice because he is a significant secured creditor of the Corporation.

As a consequence of the filing, all recourses by the unsecured creditors of the Corporation will be stayed for an initial 30-day period (which may be extended by the Court), which will protect CO 2 Solutions and its assets from claims from its creditors while it pursues its restructuring efforts.

CO 2 Solutions is a Canadian Corporation and leading innovator in the field of enzyme-enabled carbon capture and has been actively working to develop and commercialize the technology for stationary sources of carbon pollution. CO 2 Solutions' technology lowers the cost barrier to Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration and (CCUS), positioning it as a viable CO 2 mitigation tool, as well as enabling industry to derive profitable new products from these emissions. CO 2 Solutions has built an extensive patent portfolio covering the use of carbonic anhydrase, or analogues thereof, for the efficient post-combustion capture of carbon dioxide with low‐energy aqueous solvents. Further information can be found at www.co2solutions.com.

