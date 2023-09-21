CO-OWNERSHIP SOLVES AFFORDABILITY - INNOVATIVE HOME OWNERSHIP SOLUTION NOW AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO

BARRIE, ON, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Home buyer solutions provider Co-Own My Home has launched in Ontario, providing a matchmaking service for frustrated buyers unable to purchase a home due to; prices, down payment, or mortgage income qualification. Buyers now have a co-ownership company to turn to.

Co-Own My Home introduces buyer candidates throughout Ontario, resulting in an ownership partnership that allows buyers unable to qualify on their own to pool down payments and incomes to qualify to buy their home. Like minded pre-qualified candidates, previously denied access to ownership, can benefit from the extensive Co-Own My Home qualifying process that embraces transparency.

Upon successful completion of the qualifying process, individual potential matched buyers may agree to a video 'meet and greet' introduction. From there, in the event both parties are satisfied with the connection, a second face-to-face meeting moderated by a Co-Own My Home team member takes place and results in a decision to proceed or a request to provide a different match candidate. The Co-Own My Home team facilitates recommendations to pre-qualified experienced Realtors and mortgage brokers. Realtors and mortgage brokers now have a trusted partner to refer non-qualifying clients to. "Transparency is the key to any successful partnership. Our proprietary qualification system is designed to answer the myriad of buyer questions while providing safeguards. A lawyer prepared partnership agreement is an integral part of any co-ownership purchase. Co-owners jointly own 100% of the equity in their home, according to John Gimblett, President of Co-Own My Home Inc.

Co-Own My Home does not work with investors. Clients occupy their home, enjoying a separated portion of the house, complete with separate entrance, bath, and kitchen.

Interested parties simply visit co-ownmyhome.ca and apply

SOURCE Co-Own My Home Inc.

For further information: Media contact: John Gimblett, [email protected], 705.241.8655