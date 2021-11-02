Co-operators partners with PrevTech Innovations to offer new farm fire prevention program

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers can now access a new on-farm fire risk reduction program when they insure their farm businesses with Co-operators. The program will provide farm insurance customers with incentives to promote farm fire prevention using the latest innovation in detection solutions provided by PrevTech Innovations Inc. The PrevTech Solution provides electrical monitoring, fault detection and diagnostic services to reduce the risk of fire and operational interruptions on farms caused by electrical faults.

"Roughly 50 per cent of all barn fires are caused by faulty electrical systems," says Pierre-André Meunier, PrevTech's founder and president. "So, it makes sense to closely monitor the health of a farm's entire electrical network to detect electrical anomalies and faults that may cause costly equipment downtime and potentially escalate to serious problems and farm fires. We're proud to partner with the Co-operators to prioritize the safety and protection of farms and farm families across Canada."

The program offers Co-operators farm insurance customers a new cost-sharing incentive to install a PrevTech Solution in their barns. PrevTech's solution provides continuous, 24/7/365 monitoring of a farm's electrical network for electrical and thermal anomalies and faults on a farm's network. A complete dashboard of a farm's electrical network is available through any mobile device, and when necessary, alerts are sent directly to customers so a detected problem can be addressed. PrevTech will reach out to customers to provide guidance, diagnostic services and unique expertise to take action and the right corrective measures. The PrevTech Solution has also proven to prevent inconvenient and costly equipment downtime by detecting early signs of equipment malfunction, like motors, fans and augers.

"Our partnership with PrevTech solidifies our commitment to proactively identify unique needs for farms and provide innovative solutions for our clients," said Steve Johnston, AVP Farm Portfolio at Co-operators. "When working with our farm clients, we are committed to design a policy tailored to their needs, and strive to provide solutions and advice to protect the things that matter most."

For more information about how the PrevTech Solution can protect your farm, visit https://en.prevtech.ca/avantages.

To learn more about the Co-operators farm fire prevention program, contact your local advisor.

About PrevTech Innovations Inc.

PrevTech Innovations is a Canadian company providing advice-based prevention solutions for effective risk management. The company works closely with farmers and agri-food businesses to identify and correct electrical and thermal issues that could evolve into much larger problems. Their mission is to reduce the risk of fires on the farm while providing peace of mind protection to clients. To learn more about PrevTech visit their website at www.prevtech.ca.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

For further information: Pierre-André Meunier, 1-888-224-0604, [email protected]