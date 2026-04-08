GUELPH, ON, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $79 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

Co-operators General Class E Preference Shares Series C, trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Shaker

Vice-President, Corporate Development & Capital Management

[email protected]

Telephone: (226) 751- 3038

SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited