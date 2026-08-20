CO-OPERATORS APPOINTS CRAIG BRAN AS EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Co-operators has named Craig Bran as its new Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will report directly to Rob Wesseling, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and join the executive leadership team.

A respected leader with more than 20 years of experience at Co-operators, Bran most recently served as Vice-President, Claims, where he led a major transformation that combined people-centric claims service with expanded digital capabilities and advanced use of AI to enhance both client experience and operational performance. He has held leadership roles across Technology, Finance, Actuarial, Underwriting, Digital, and Claims throughout his career at Co-operators.

"Craig brings a valuable combination of technology experience, business leadership and enterprise-wide perspective to this role," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO. "His ability to drive meaningful transformation, build strong teams and deliver results across diverse areas of our business makes him well positioned to lead our Technology team and help shape the future of our organization."

As CIO, Craig will lead the organization's Technology function, driving the strategy, development and delivery of technology solutions that enable employees, improve client experiences and position Co-operators for continued growth.

"Technology plays a critical and expanding role in helping us meet the evolving needs of our clients and the employees who support them," said Bran. "I'm excited to work with our teams across the organization to advance innovative solutions, enhance the client and employee experience, and support Co-operators long-term success."

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $89 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights.

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SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited