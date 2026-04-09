Co-operators announces formation of Indigenous Advisory Council to guide Truth and Reconciliation commitments

GUELPH, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators is proud to announce the formation of an Indigenous Advisory Council ("the Council"), marking a pivotal step forward in the organization's long-term commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. The seven-member Council brings together respected Indigenous leaders whose lived experiences, cultural knowledge, and community-rooted expertise will help shape how Co-operators advances truth and reconciliation across its strategies, products, and operations.

The Council will play a major role in ensuring that Indigenous voices and worldviews directly inform organizational decisions, strengthening pathways toward mutual respect, cultural understanding, and meaningful social and economic inclusion. Its formation reflects Co-operators values of responsibility, integrity, and inclusion, and demonstrates action toward fulfilling the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92, which urges corporate Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as a framework for reconciliation.

"Our Truth and Reconciliation journey calls us to lead differently: by listening with humility, learning with intention, and grounding our decisions in relationships built on trust and respect," says Laura Mably, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Co‑operators. "The Indigenous Advisory Council represents far more than guidance; it reflects our promise to transform how we operate, how we design solutions, and how we show up for Indigenous Peoples and communities across Canada."

The Council will work closely with teams across Co‑operators including its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) team with executive oversight from Michelle Laidlaw, AVP National Home Product Portfolio, who will serve as Co-chair alongside Angela Desnomie.

"This Council represents an opportunity to shape Truth and Reconciliation not as a statement, but as a practice grounded in respect, accountability, and shared responsibility," says Angela Desnomie, Council Co-Chair. "We chose to partner with Co-operators because they have demonstrated a willingness to listen, to learn, and to implement the systemic changes required to make enduring impact. Our work together will focus on creating pathways for Indigenous prosperity, ensuring cultural knowledge and lived experience guide decision-making, and advance the intent of Call to Action #92 in ways that honour our communities, now and for future generations. We hope this partnership encourages other organizations to embrace true, sustained action."

Council Members

Tasha Altman – Chief Executive Officer, Many Nations Financial Services Ltd.

– Chief Executive Officer, Many Nations Financial Services Ltd. Vince Brittain – Director of Urban Services, Prince Albert Grand Council

– Director of Urban Services, Prince Albert Grand Council Cadmus Delorme – Founder, OneHoop Advisory Services; Partner, Flowing River Capital Group; Chancellor, University of Regina

– Founder, OneHoop Advisory Services; Partner, Flowing River Capital Group; Chancellor, University of Regina Angela Desnomie – Vice President, Finance & Administration, MLCN Investment Management Corp.; Board Director, AFOA Canada & Saskatchewan

– Vice President, Finance & Administration, MLCN Investment Management Corp.; Board Director, AFOA Canada & Saskatchewan Aubrey ‑ Anne Laliberte ‑ Pewapisconias – ImaGENation Program Manager, Indigenous Clean Energy

– ImaGENation Program Manager, Indigenous Clean Energy Margaret Pfoh – Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association

– Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association Travis Seymour – Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Market Housing Fund

Council Responsibilities

Embed Indigenous guidance and leadership into business decision-making including underwriting, pricing, and policy processes and language.

Provide guidance and advice to strengthen Co-operators Truth and Reconciliation strategy including the integration of Indigenous knowledge, lived experience, and cultural protocols.

Support education, employment, and economic empowerment initiatives in alignment with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, particularly Call to Action #92.

Informed by the guiding pillars of Co-operators Truth and Reconciliation Strategy, the establishment of the Council strengthens the organization's commitment to collaborating, building bridges, and nurturing relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada. This milestone reinforces the organization's belief that Truth and Reconciliation is an ongoing journey – one that requires courage, humility, and long-term partnership.

For more information about Co-operators and its long-standing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, visit cooperators.ca.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon‑neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. The organization is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers.

Media requiring further information and/or interviews, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited