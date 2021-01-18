Co-op partners with Indigenous communities to build Western Nations Gas Bars

"Co-op values the relationships we have with our Indigenous communities and are looking to expand these partnerships through the new Indigenous gas bar program," says Brian Humphreys, FCL's Vice-President of Energy. "We know the energy sector is changing in Western Canada. With that, we see an opportunity to build a brand with Indigenous partners for the collective benefit of our people and communities." said Humphreys.

Co-op will supply and support independent gas bars in Indigenous communities across the West and manage the Western Nations brand. Communities will maintain ownership of their locations and make their own decisions. The Western Nations brand can be applied to existing locations or new construction.

According to Humphreys, developing a Western Nations gas bar means creating jobs and economic spin-offs for communities, partnering with a trusted brand and supplier, and securing access to numerous supports, including the unique Community Building Assistance Program.

"Community support is an important value of local Co-ops across Western Canada and a critical component of Western Nations. Co-op will provide funding to participating Indigenous communities and those communities will direct the money toward community infrastructure, programming and events," said Humphreys.

To learn more about Western Nations and how an indigenous organization can participate, contact the administration office for the local Co-op association nearest you or email [email protected] .

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion-dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 160 autonomous local co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs.

SOURCE Federated Co-operatives Limited

For further information: Melody Lynch, 306-250-7235, [email protected]

Related Links

www.fcl.crs

