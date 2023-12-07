The National Housing Council Releases New Report: Co-Creating the Right to Adequate Housing in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Housing Council (NHC) has released a new report entitled Co-Creating the Right to Adequate Housing in Canada.

The report was submitted to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and underscores that a healthier and more inclusive housing system in Canada starts with delivering programs, policies and legislation centered on the right to adequate housing and the needs of people in Canada.

The report focuses on advancing the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing - a fundamental human right recognized by the United Nations and the Government of Canada.

The Government of Canada demonstrated leadership when it declared its commitment to realizing this right in Canada in 2019 under the National Housing Strategy Act (NHSA).

Partnerships between all levels of government and civil and private sectors are vital for progressing the right to adequate housing. This will help all Canadians better understand and align efforts, maximize resources available and address the rights and needs of those experiencing homelessness and inadequate housing.

The report presents five recommendations that focus on creating a shared understanding around the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing, adjusting policy and programs, shifting ways of working across jurisdictions, forging values, norms and mindsets to contribute to a strong human rights culture in Canada and, ultimately, improving housing outcomes for people who are vulnerable and in greatest housing need.

Recommendations:

Establish clear federal accountability and governance structures to oversee and prioritize the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing in Canada .

. Support a separate for-Indigenous-by-Indigenous process to be undertaken as soon as possible to establish an Indigenous roadmap to progressively realize the right to adequate housing and meet obligations under the National Housing Strategy Act and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Spearhead efforts to develop a shared national understanding and awareness of the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing.

Lead an integrated delivery framework for the progressive realization of the right to adequate housing.

Measure progress towards the right to adequate housing and report on the outcomes to people in Canada .

Quote:

"This report serves to change how we think about housing in Canada and hopefully will result in a cultural shift over time. Housing policy that protects, respects, and fulfills the rights of those impacted by housing issues will help to create a healthier, more inclusive housing system. It is only by adopting a human rights-based approach to housing that we can create a brighter future for all Canadians." – John Harvey, Chair of the Working Group on Progressive Realization of the Right to Adequate Housing

Quick Facts:

The NHC established a working group to prepare this report as advice for the Government of Canada to meet its commitments and mobilize collective action toward co-creating the right to adequate housing in Canada .

to meet its commitments and mobilize collective action toward co-creating the right to adequate housing in . The report was developed through a participatory approach and captures diverse voices from more than 200 people across Canada , including housing and real estate experts, people with lived experience, government representatives, and community-based organizations.

, including housing and real estate experts, people with lived experience, government representatives, and community-based organizations. According to the United Nations and international law, "the right to adequate housing" recognizes that all people have the right to live in security, peace, and dignity.

"Progressive realization" refers to taking steps over time with the maximum available resources and using all appropriate means, including legislative measures, to ensure housing rights are upheld, while prioritizing those in greatest need.

Key Requirements to Meet the Right to Adequate Housing:

Adequate housing must provide more than four walls and a roof. Several conditions must be met before housing can be considered "adequate"; these include affordability, accessibility, and habitability.

Associated Links:

To read the full report, Co-Creating the Right to Adequate Housing in Canada, and learn more about the National Housing Council, visit https://nhc-cnl.ca/publications/post/co-creating-the-right-to-adequate-housing-in-canada.

About the National Housing Council

The National Housing Council is an advisory body that promotes participation and inclusion in the development of Canada's housing policy. We provide advice to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities on urgent housing issues — including how to improve the National Housing Strategy. Our work puts marginalized voices and the needs of those made vulnerable by systemic issues at the forefront. For more information on the National Housing Council, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

