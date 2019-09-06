CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, September 7 to Sunday, September 8, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

2019 Centraide Cup: 26 companies join forces to fight school dropouts

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Stade Saputo, 4750 Sherbrooke Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-2019-centraide-cup-26-companies-join-forces-to-fight-school-dropouts-846495465.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

2019 Centraide Cup: Announcement of the total amount raised

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Stade Saputo, 4750 Sherbrooke Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-2019-centraide-cup-26-companies-join-forces-to-fight-school-dropouts-846495465.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

2019 Centraide Cup: 26 companies join forces to fight school dropouts

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Stade Saputo, 4750 Sherbrooke Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-2019-centraide-cup-26-companies-join-forces-to-fight-school-dropouts-846495465.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html


