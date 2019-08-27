CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore announces funding for Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Lithography Studio (H-340), 5163 Duke Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-andy-fillmore-to-announce-funding-for-young-canada-works-in-heritage-organizations-program-848895251.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan visits Elsipogtog First Nation to announce support for significant infrastructure projects

CITY:

ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, MI'KMAQ TERRITORY

LOCATION:

Site of new school

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-visit-elsipogtog-first-nation-to-announce-support-for-significant-infrastructure-projects-833454529.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with Matane business leaders

CITY:

MATANE

LOCATION:

Quality Inn & Suites, 1550 Phare Ouest Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-visits-matane-and-saint-onesime-d-ixworth-819942751.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support to boost tourism in the Montérégie region

CITY:

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE

LOCATION:

Micro-brasserie Ross Stall, Vignoble Kobloth, 905 Grand Boulevard West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-to-boost-tourism-in-the-monteregie-region-817692256.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces a federal investment in innovation to boost Canada's food processing sector

CITY:

BEDFORD

LOCATION:

Usine de Bonduelle à Bedford, 75 rue Kemp

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-invests-in-innovation-to-advance-canadian-food-processing-sector-882438058.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Greg Fergus makes an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Assemblée des groupes de femmes d'interventions régionales (AGIR), Room 105, 109 Wright Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-greg-fergus-ps-to-the-president-of-treasury-board-and-minister-of-digital-government-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-help-advance-gender-equality-in-gatineau-848399073.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau to make an important announcement

CITY:

BAIE-COMEAU

LOCATION:

Port of Baie-Comeau, 20 Cartier Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-in-baie-comeau-841432195.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska

CITY:

SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH

LOCATION:

Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska, Covered bridge, 21 College Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-visits-matane-and-saint-onesime-d-ixworth-819942751.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly announces an investment for supporting tourism in Quebec

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Governor's Kiosk, Cap Diamant, Plains of Abraham

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-joly-will-announce-an-investment-for-supporting-tourism-in-quebec-807854212.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding CED support for three snowmobile clubs located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudières-Appalaches regions

CITY:

SAINT-ONÉSIME-D'IXWORTH

LOCATION:

Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska, Covered bridge, 21 Route du Collège

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/modification-change-of-time-press-conference-regarding-ced-support-for-three-snowmobile-clubs-located-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-chaudieres-appalaches-regions-837330924.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada, British Columbia, and the Tŝilhqot'in Nation

CITY:

WILLIAMS LAKE

LOCATION:

Tŝilhqot'in Negotiations Office, 1729 South Lakeside Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-british-columbia-and-the-tsilhqot-in-nation-834876197.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

PS Miller announces funding for climate change adaptation and resilience

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Ouranos, 550 Sherbrooke Street West, West Tower, 19th floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ps-miller-to-announce-funding-for-climate-change-adaptation-and-resilience-862143178.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly announces support for the Centre Culturel Desjardins

CITY:

JOLIETTE

LOCATION:

Centre culturel Desjardins, 20 Saint-Charles-Borromée Street South

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-announce-support-for-the-centre-culturel-desjardins-889925017.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund

CITY:

RICHMOND HILL

LOCATION:

8888 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-883244823.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Volunteers fill 1,500 backpacks with school supplies for kids in need with Operation BackPack 2019

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

ArcelorMittal Hamilton East, 690 Strathearne Ave. N.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-operation-backpack-2019-to-help-1-500-kids-822458475.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Levitt makes a funding announcement

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

Adath Israel Congregation, 37 Southbourne Avenue, Alex Tobias Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-levitt-to-make-a-funding-announcement-843331614.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

KINGSTON

LOCATION:

Macdonald Park, 20 King St. East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-kingston-865544751.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing for Seniors in Ottawa

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

567 Cambridge St South

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-for-seniors-in-ottawa-875404655.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigo Presents: Introduction to Chalk Lettering

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Indigo Pinecrest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Kent Hehr announces funding for Indigenous Languages in Southern Alberta

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Elizabeth Fry Society, 1731 – 10 Avenue SW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-kent-hehr-to-announce-funding-for-indigenous-languages-in-southern-alberta-812322927.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Edmonton

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

TELUS World of Science Edmonton, Main Lobby, 11211 142 Street North West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-edmonton-850206684.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson announces funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

BC Tech Association, Suite 101, 887 Great Northern Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-announce-funding-to-support-british-columbia-s-technology-ecosystem-863139793.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Sajjan visits Trail Regional Airport

CITY:

TRAIL

LOCATION:

Trail Regional Airport, Airport Terminal, 8995 Highway 22A

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sajjan-to-visit-trail-regional-airport-855847037.html

