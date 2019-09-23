CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

TIME: 08:30

EVENT: The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference

CITY: TORONTO

LOCATION: Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square







TIME: 15:30

EVENT: Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals

CITY: NEWMARKET

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive







TIME: 18:30

EVENT: Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals

CITY: NEWMARKET

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive







TIME: 19:00

EVENT: BMO Financial Group showcases technology for the future of work at Elevate Festival

CITY: TORONTO