CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

TIME: 10:00

EVENT: Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of five new heads of mission

CITY: OTTAWA

LOCATION: Rideau Hall







TIME: 11:45

EVENT: UnSmokeCanada: Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, provides a luncheon address to The Empire Club of Canada

CITY: TORONTO

LOCATION: The Empire Club, Sheraton Centre Hotel, Birchwood Ballroom, 123 Queen St. West







TIME: 12:30

EVENT: Announcement of partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada for The Mauril

CITY: OTTAWA

LOCATION: National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street







TIME: 15:30

EVENT: Symposium on the 50th Anniversary of the Official Languages Act - Closing remarks by Minister Lametti

CITY: OTTAWA

LOCATION: National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street







TIME: 15:30

EVENT: The Prime Minister delivers remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and presents awards to teachers and early childhood educators

CITY: OTTAWA