CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

TUESDAY, MAY 28

TUESDAY, MAY 28

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Mitacs Entrepreneur Awards

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, 1055 Marginal Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-up-and-coming-canadian-entrepreneurs-recognized-for-breakthrough-innovations-in-food-health-aviation-and-environment-865110156.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of five new heads of mission

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-825289782.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

UnSmokeCanada: Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, provides a luncheon address to The Empire Club of Canada

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Empire Club, Sheraton Centre Hotel, Birchwood Ballroom, 123 Queen St. West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unsmokecanada-heating-vaping-and-the-end-of-cigarettes-812949156.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Announcement of partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada for The Mauril

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-joly-and-lametti-take-part-in-the-symposium-on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-official-languages-act-868446418.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Symposium on the 50th Anniversary of the Official Languages Act - Closing remarks by Minister Lametti

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-joly-and-lametti-take-part-in-the-symposium-on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-official-languages-act-868446418.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister delivers remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and presents awards to teachers and early childhood educators

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Fourth Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-may-28-2019-833956401.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Minister McKenna participates in the Clean Energy Ministerial Ignite Talk on the topic "Diversity of Approaches"

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Room 118-220, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-attend-the-clean-energy-ministerial-conference-and-make-an-announcement-894389526.html


TIME:

12:45

EVENT:

Minister Sohi holds a media availability to discuss Canada's Energy Future and make clean energy and clean technology announcements

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Room 212-213 (Press Conference Room), Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-host-international-clean-energy-conference-846464466.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna delivers speech and holds media availability at the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Room 220, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-attend-the-clean-energy-ministerial-conference-and-make-an-announcement-894389526.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Sohi to hold event about the Role of Liquefied Natural Gas in Global Energy Transitions hosted by

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Room 201, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-host-international-clean-energy-conference-846464466.html

