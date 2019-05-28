CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
TUESDAY, MAY 28
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Mitacs Entrepreneur Awards
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, 1055 Marginal Rd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-up-and-coming-canadian-entrepreneurs-recognized-for-breakthrough-innovations-in-food-health-aviation-and-environment-865110156.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of five new heads of mission
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-825289782.html
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
UnSmokeCanada: Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, provides a luncheon address to The Empire Club of Canada
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Empire Club, Sheraton Centre Hotel, Birchwood Ballroom, 123 Queen St. West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unsmokecanada-heating-vaping-and-the-end-of-cigarettes-812949156.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement of partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada for The Mauril
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-joly-and-lametti-take-part-in-the-symposium-on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-official-languages-act-868446418.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Symposium on the 50th Anniversary of the Official Languages Act - Closing remarks by Minister Lametti
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Arts Centre, Canada Room, 1 Elgin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-joly-and-lametti-take-part-in-the-symposium-on-the-50th-anniversary-of-the-official-languages-act-868446418.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister delivers remarks at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence and presents awards to teachers and early childhood educators
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Fourth Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-may-28-2019-833956401.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna participates in the Clean Energy Ministerial Ignite Talk on the topic "Diversity of Approaches"
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 118-220, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-attend-the-clean-energy-ministerial-conference-and-make-an-announcement-894389526.html
|
TIME:
|
12:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi holds a media availability to discuss Canada's Energy Future and make clean energy and clean technology announcements
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 212-213 (Press Conference Room), Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-host-international-clean-energy-conference-846464466.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna delivers speech and holds media availability at the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 220, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-attend-the-clean-energy-ministerial-conference-and-make-an-announcement-894389526.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi to hold event about the Role of Liquefied Natural Gas in Global Energy Transitions hosted by
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 201, Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-host-international-clean-energy-conference-846464466.html
