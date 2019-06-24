CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Jun 24, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement related to safe and affordable housing for Indigenous women and children
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
2158 Gottingen St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-indigenous-women-and-children-to-benefit-from-new-transitional-housing-in-halifax-860767507.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces next steps for High Frequency Rail in the Quebec City-Toronto Corridor
|
CITY:
|
TROIS-RIVIÈRES
|
LOCATION:
|
Trois-Rivières Station, 1075 Champflour
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-next-steps-for-high-frequency-rail-in-the-quebec-city-toronto-corridor-835268104.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Lauzon makes a green infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
LACHUTE
|
LOCATION:
|
Station Le Transit 50, 510, avenue Bethany
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-lauzon-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-896183147.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne celebrates investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Shawinigan
|
CITY:
|
SHAWINIGAN
|
LOCATION:
|
Collège Shawinigan, Entrance 11, Room 1183, 2263 Du Collège Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-champagne-to-celebrate-investment-in-college-industry-partnerships-at-college-shawinigan-891693391.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
International Metropolis Conference 2019 - Opening remarks by Matt DeCourcey
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-international-metropolis-conference-2019-826447839.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to the Honourable Gloria Epstein
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Roy Thomson Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces Government of Canada funding that will benefit Canadians at risk of developing type 2 diabetes
|
CITY:
|
BRAMPTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Main Lobby, LMC Brampton, 2979 Bovaird Drive East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-media-minister-of-health-to-visit-the-greater-toronto-area-880271031.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan celebrates the sport community's accomplishments in making sport safer and more inclusive
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, 875 Morningside Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-celebrate-the-sport-community-s-accomplishments-in-making-sport-safer-and-more-inclusive-817369944.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces next steps for High Frequency Rail in the Quebec City-Toronto Corridor
|
CITY:
|
PETERBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Peterborough Greater Chamber of Commerce, 75 George Street North
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-next-steps-for-high-frequency-rail-in-the-quebec-city-toronto-corridor-827362842.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna announces how a portion of the proceeds from carbon-pollution pricing will be allocated
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
McNabb Park, Corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bronson Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-how-a-portion-of-the-proceeds-from-carbon-pollution-pricing-will-be-allocated-898806009.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Ahmed Hussen speaks at International Metropolis Conference 2019
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-international-metropolis-conference-2019-826447839.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez makes an important announcement about the fight against racism
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre, 1499 Queen Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/minister-rodriguez-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-the-fight-against-racism-881047124.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Gerretsen meets with Plastics Challenge grant recipient in Kingston
|
CITY:
|
KINGSTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Launch Lab Kingston, located at Innovation Park at Queen's University, 945 Princess St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-gerretsen-to-meet-with-plastics-challenge-grant-recipient-in-kingston-808629809.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2
|
CITY:
|
MISSISSAUGA
|
LOCATION:
|
Briarview Co-op, 370 Rathburn Road East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-federal-community-housing-initiative-phase-2-895028484.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Professor Thulisile (Thuli) Madonsela
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Roy Thomson Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Land transfer ceremony of the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) cemetery to the RIIS Commemorative Association
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
701 Pinkie Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-public-safety-rcmp-commissioner-participate-in-land-transfer-ceremony-of-residential-school-cemetery-894900563.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bennett announces funding to construct an Indigenous Legal Lodge at the University of Victoria
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Victoria, MacLaurin Building Lobby
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bennett-to-announce-funding-to-construct-an-indigenous-legal-lodge-at-the-university-of-victoria-841380771.html
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
MP Hedy Fry makes an important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Vancouver
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
The Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity, 647 East Hastings Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-hedy-fry-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-prevent-and-address-gender-based-violence-in-vancouver-834527642.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson announces funding to support innovation in clean energy technologies in Squamish, British Columbia
|
CITY:
|
SQUAMISH
|
LOCATION:
|
Carbon Engineering Ltd., 37322 Galbraith Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-announce-funding-to-support-innovation-in-clean-energy-technologies-in-squamish-british-columbia-820054431.html
|
TIME:
|
12:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan delivers keynote address at the National Indigenomics by Design - 100 Billion Dollar Indigenous Economy Conference
|
CITY:
|
RICHMOND
|
LOCATION:
|
River Rock Casino Resort, 8811 River Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-the-inaugural-national-indigenomics-by-design-100-billion-dollar-indigenous-economy-conference-857316456.html
