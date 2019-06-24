CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 24, 2019, 19:00 ET

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Announcement related to safe and affordable housing for Indigenous women and children

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

2158 Gottingen St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-indigenous-women-and-children-to-benefit-from-new-transitional-housing-in-halifax-860767507.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces next steps for High Frequency Rail in the Quebec City-Toronto Corridor

CITY:

TROIS-RIVIÈRES

LOCATION:

Trois-Rivières Station, 1075 Champflour

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-next-steps-for-high-frequency-rail-in-the-quebec-city-toronto-corridor-835268104.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

MP Lauzon makes a green infrastructure announcement

CITY:

LACHUTE

LOCATION:

Station Le Transit 50, 510, avenue Bethany

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-lauzon-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-896183147.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Champagne celebrates investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Shawinigan

CITY:

SHAWINIGAN

LOCATION:

Collège Shawinigan, Entrance 11, Room 1183, 2263 Du Collège Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-champagne-to-celebrate-investment-in-college-industry-partnerships-at-college-shawinigan-891693391.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

International Metropolis Conference 2019 - Opening remarks by Matt DeCourcey

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-international-metropolis-conference-2019-826447839.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to the Honourable Gloria Epstein

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Roy Thomson Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces Government of Canada funding that will benefit Canadians at risk of developing type 2 diabetes

CITY:

BRAMPTON

LOCATION:

Main Lobby, LMC Brampton, 2979 Bovaird Drive East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-media-minister-of-health-to-visit-the-greater-toronto-area-880271031.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Duncan celebrates the sport community's accomplishments in making sport safer and more inclusive

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, 875 Morningside Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-celebrate-the-sport-community-s-accomplishments-in-making-sport-safer-and-more-inclusive-817369944.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces next steps for High Frequency Rail in the Quebec City-Toronto Corridor

CITY:

PETERBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Peterborough Greater Chamber of Commerce, 75 George Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-next-steps-for-high-frequency-rail-in-the-quebec-city-toronto-corridor-827362842.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces how a portion of the proceeds from carbon-pollution pricing will be allocated

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

McNabb Park, Corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bronson Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-how-a-portion-of-the-proceeds-from-carbon-pollution-pricing-will-be-allocated-898806009.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen speaks at International Metropolis Conference 2019

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-international-metropolis-conference-2019-826447839.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez makes an important announcement about the fight against racism

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre, 1499 Queen Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/minister-rodriguez-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-the-fight-against-racism-881047124.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Gerretsen meets with Plastics Challenge grant recipient in Kingston

CITY:

KINGSTON

LOCATION:

Launch Lab Kingston, located at Innovation Park at Queen's University, 945 Princess St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-gerretsen-to-meet-with-plastics-challenge-grant-recipient-in-kingston-808629809.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Briarview Co-op, 370 Rathburn Road East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-federal-community-housing-initiative-phase-2-895028484.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Professor Thulisile (Thuli) Madonsela

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Roy Thomson Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Land transfer ceremony of the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) cemetery to the RIIS Commemorative Association

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

701 Pinkie Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-public-safety-rcmp-commissioner-participate-in-land-transfer-ceremony-of-residential-school-cemetery-894900563.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Bennett announces funding to construct an Indigenous Legal Lodge at the University of Victoria

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

University of Victoria, MacLaurin Building Lobby

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bennett-to-announce-funding-to-construct-an-indigenous-legal-lodge-at-the-university-of-victoria-841380771.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

MP Hedy Fry makes an important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Vancouver

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

The Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity, 647 East Hastings Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-hedy-fry-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-prevent-and-address-gender-based-violence-in-vancouver-834527642.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson announces funding to support innovation in clean energy technologies in Squamish, British Columbia

CITY:

SQUAMISH

LOCATION:

Carbon Engineering Ltd., 37322 Galbraith Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-announce-funding-to-support-innovation-in-clean-energy-technologies-in-squamish-british-columbia-820054431.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan delivers keynote address at the National Indigenomics by Design - 100 Billion Dollar Indigenous Economy Conference

CITY:

RICHMOND

LOCATION:

River Rock Casino Resort, 8811 River Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-the-inaugural-national-indigenomics-by-design-100-billion-dollar-indigenous-economy-conference-857316456.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 24, 2019, 19:00 ET