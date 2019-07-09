CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JULY 9

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Hussen delivers the Oath of Citizenship at a special citizenship ceremony

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

IRCC Montréal, 1035 Saint-Jacques Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-to-deliver-the-oath-of-citizenship-at-a-special-citizenship-ceremony-in-montreal-854470252.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Presentation of Letters of Credence at the Citadelle of Quebec

CITY:

QUEBEC

LOCATION:

Citadelle of Quebec

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-the-citadelle-of-quebec-829256436.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Ishta Mercurio reads and signs copies of her latest book, Small World

CITY:

BRAMPTON

LOCATION:

Chapters Brampton

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Technical briefing on the Government of Canada's plan to safeguard the election

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-technical-briefing-on-the-government-of-canada-s-plan-to-safeguard-the-election-846520658.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos highlights the importance of supporting current and future generations of Canadian retirees

CITY:

UNIONVILLE

LOCATION:

Markam Fire Station 95, 316 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-to-highlight-the-importance-of-supporting-current-and-future-generations-of-canadian-retirees-826969230.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Minister Bains announces support for Canadian automotive innovation

CITY:

WOODBRIDGE

LOCATION:

Woodbridge Foam Corporation, 8214 Kipling Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-support-for-canadian-automotive-innovation-848165697.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to housing for Veterans in Ottawa

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

745 Mikinak Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-for-veterans-in-ottawa-859694770.html


TIME:

13:45

EVENT:

Minister Champagne tours Brantford's Wastewater Treatment Plant

CITY:

BRANTFORD

LOCATION:

385 Mohawk Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-southwestern-ontario-866573901.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund

CITY:

PICKERING

LOCATION:

550 Dunfair Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-856939957.html


TIME:

22:00

EVENT:

Launch of the Northern Lights show

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-launch-of-the-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-854160834.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough announces support for local steel and aluminum business

CITY:

DELTA

LOCATION:

Marcon Metalfab, 7156 Brown Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-carla-qualtrough-to-announce-support-for-local-steel-and-aluminum-business-820420890.html


TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Minister Tassi tours Langley Senior Resources Society

CITY:

LANGLEY

LOCATION:

Langley Senior Resources Society, 20605 51b Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-visit-the-greater-vancouver-area-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-832762894.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Minister Tassi attends roundtable with the Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Surrey South Service Canada Centre, 103-15295 Highway 10

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-visit-the-greater-vancouver-area-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-832762894.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Tassi visits Mount Olive Church

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Mount Olive Church, 2350 148 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-visit-the-greater-vancouver-area-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-832762894.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada, Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

CITY:

KUGLUKTUK

LOCATION:

Kugluktuk Camping Grounds

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-incorporated-867205178.html

