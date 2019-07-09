CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Jul 09, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, JULY 9
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Hussen delivers the Oath of Citizenship at a special citizenship ceremony
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
IRCC Montréal, 1035 Saint-Jacques Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-to-deliver-the-oath-of-citizenship-at-a-special-citizenship-ceremony-in-montreal-854470252.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Presentation of Letters of Credence at the Citadelle of Quebec
|
CITY:
|
QUEBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Citadelle of Quebec
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-the-citadelle-of-quebec-829256436.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada, Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated
|
CITY:
|
KUGLUKTUK
|
LOCATION:
|
Kugluktuk Camping Grounds
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-incorporated-867205178.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article