CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Aug 26, 2019, 19:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Darren Fisher announces funding support for 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

CITY:

DARTMOUTH

LOCATION:

Canoe Kayak Atlantic Division, 34 Boathouse Lane

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-darren-fisher-to-announce-funding-support-for-2020-north-american-indigenous-games-in-halifax-864999048.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Darrell Samson makes an announcement on supporting diversity across Canada

CITY:

CHERRY BROOK

LOCATION:

Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, 10 Cherry Brook Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-darrell-samson-will-make-an-announcement-in-the-greater-halifax-region-on-supporting-diversity-across-canada-851517394.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

MP Fisher makes an important announcement about a new initiative to combat plastic pollution

CITY:

DARTMOUTH

LOCATION:

Canadian Coast Guard Building Atrium, 50 Discovery Drive (Bedford Institute of Oceanography Campus)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-fisher-to-make-important-announcement-about-new-initiative-to-combat-plastic-pollution-806184664.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press conference and demonstration of Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

612 Saint-Jacques St., 19th floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/exclusive-invitation-get-the-scoop-on-videotron-s-helix-the-new-way-to-manage-home-entertainment-and-devices-863869474.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for an organization and two businesses in the Québec region

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Maurice-Pollack Pavilion, 2305 rue de l'Université, Suite 3122, Laval University

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-an-organization-and-two-businesses-in-the-quebec-region-805659467.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to support tourism in Quebec

CITY:

DRUMMONDVILLE

LOCATION:

Maison des arts Desjardins de Drummondville, 175 Ringuet Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-support-tourism-in-quebec-809062337.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with members of the Rimouski business community

CITY:

RIMOUSKI

LOCATION:

Café Bistro le Saint-Louis, 97, rue St-Louis

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-to-visit-rimouski-819463436.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos makes an announcement on supporting diversity across Canada

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Nelson Mandela Pavilion, 4920 Vézina Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-make-an-announcement-in-montreal-on-supporting-diversity-across-canada-864388628.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Richard Hébert announces funding for four SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry

CITY:

SAINT-NAZAIRE

LOCATION:

Structures CPI, 516 Route 172

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-richard-hebert-member-of-parliament-for-lac-saint-jean-to-announce-funding-for-four-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-industry-816725182.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at the Université du Québec à Rimouski

CITY:

RIMOUSKI

LOCATION:

University of Québec at Rimouski, J-205, 300 Allée des Ursulines

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-to-visit-rimouski-819463436.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to support tourism in Québec

CITY:

SAINT-RAYMOND

LOCATION:

Mont Laura, 1136 Chemin du Mont-Laura-Plamondon

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-support-tourism-in-quebec-821477023.html


TIME:

14:45

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Écoquartier Angus construction site, Construction site main entrance, Molson Street, East side, between Mont-Royal and William-Tremblay

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-report-on-federal-investments-in-housing-800006685.html


TIME:

16:45

EVENT:

Minister Joly announces investments for supporting tourism in Quebec

CITY:

WENDAKE

LOCATION:

Onhoüa Chetek8e Traditional Site, 575 Chef Stanislas Koska St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-joly-will-announce-investments-for-supporting-tourism-in-quebec-879376661.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada and Toronto Zoo make a major announcement for Rouge National Urban Park

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Rouge National Urban Park, Zoo Road Welcome Area

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-and-toronto-zoo-to-make-major-announcement-for-rouge-national-urban-park-882764182.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Hamilton

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

500 James Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-hamilton-893526252.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna makes an announcement on federal government's plan to support climate action in Ontario

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

RONA North York, 258 Sheppard Avenue East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-make-announcement-on-federal-government-s-plan-to-support-climate-action-in-ontario-821773499.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government announces bioenergy funding in Ontario

CITY:

SARNIA

LOCATION:

Woodland Biofuels Inc., 1086 Modeland Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-to-announce-bioenergy-funding-in-ontario-826083832.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minto Communities commemorate former Ottawa Justice of the Peace with honorary street naming in Quinn's Pointe community

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Guinness Park, 120 Ramsgrange Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minto-communities-to-commemorate-former-ottawa-justice-of-the-peace-with-honorary-street-naming-in-quinn-s-pointe-community-on-august-27-818843310.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

BATCHEWANA FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Batchewana First Nation Administration Office, 236 Frontenac St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-batchewana-first-nation-of-ojibways-870529667.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Vaughan makes an announcement on supporting diversity across Canada

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

A Different Booklist, 779 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-vaughan-will-make-an-announcement-in-toronto-on-supporting-diversity-across-canada-814377858.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Karen McCrimmon makes an important announcement to help end cyberviolence

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Lockheed Martin IMPACT Centre, 501 Palladium Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-karen-mccrimmon-ps-to-the-minister-of-public-safety-and-emergency-preparedness-and-mp-for-kanata-carleton-will-make-an-important-announcement-to-help-end-cyberviolence-820556271.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

STRATHROY

LOCATION:

St. Clair Region Conservation Authority Office, 205 Mill Pond Cres.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-strathroy-801875379.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay makes an important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

1010 Centre Street SE, Common Room (2nd level)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-the-veteran-and-family-well-being-fund-833377602.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes an announcement related to Futurpreneur

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Sons of Vancouver Distillery, 1431 Crown Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-support-for-young-entrepreneurs-and-meet-with-small-business-owners-808597627.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Montizambert Creek Water Filtration Plant, West Vancouver

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-west-vancouver-854163309.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Maryam Monsef makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, 13455 76 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-accompanied-by-sukh-dhaliwal-member-of-parliament-for-surrey-newton-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-british-columbia-837687765.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada, Popkum, Chawathil, Shxw'ōw'hámel, Skawahlook, Yale, Peters and Union Bar First Nations

CITY:

HOPE

LOCATION:

Chawathil First Nation, Te Lalemtset Gymnasium, 4-60814 Lougheed Hwy 7

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-popkum-chawathil-shxw-ow-hamel-skawahlook-yale-peters-and-union-bar-first-nations-801478792.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada and four of the Tiyt Tribe First Nations

CITY:

HOPE

LOCATION:

Ts'qo:ls Village (Telte Yet Campsite) 600 Water Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-four-of-the-tiyt-tribe-first-nations-814500308.html




TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng delivers remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade

CITY:

BURNABY

LOCATION:

Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre, Pavilion Room, 4201 Lougheed Highway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-support-for-young-entrepreneurs-and-meet-with-small-business-owners-808597627.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada and self-governing Indigenous Governments

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Bill Reid Gallery, 639 Hornby Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-self-governing-indigenous-governments-849790226.html

