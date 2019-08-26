CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Aug 26, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Darren Fisher announces funding support for 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax
|
CITY:
|
DARTMOUTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Canoe Kayak Atlantic Division, 34 Boathouse Lane
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-darren-fisher-to-announce-funding-support-for-2020-north-american-indigenous-games-in-halifax-864999048.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Darrell Samson makes an announcement on supporting diversity across Canada
|
CITY:
|
CHERRY BROOK
|
LOCATION:
|
Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, 10 Cherry Brook Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-darrell-samson-will-make-an-announcement-in-the-greater-halifax-region-on-supporting-diversity-across-canada-851517394.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
MP Fisher makes an important announcement about a new initiative to combat plastic pollution
|
CITY:
|
DARTMOUTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Canadian Coast Guard Building Atrium, 50 Discovery Drive (Bedford Institute of Oceanography Campus)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-fisher-to-make-important-announcement-about-new-initiative-to-combat-plastic-pollution-806184664.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference and demonstration of Videotron's Helix, the new way to manage home entertainment and devices
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
612 Saint-Jacques St., 19th floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/exclusive-invitation-get-the-scoop-on-videotron-s-helix-the-new-way-to-manage-home-entertainment-and-devices-863869474.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for an organization and two businesses in the Québec region
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Maurice-Pollack Pavilion, 2305 rue de l'Université, Suite 3122, Laval University
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-an-organization-and-two-businesses-in-the-quebec-region-805659467.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to support tourism in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
DRUMMONDVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison des arts Desjardins de Drummondville, 175 Ringuet Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-support-tourism-in-quebec-809062337.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with members of the Rimouski business community
|
CITY:
|
RIMOUSKI
|
LOCATION:
|
Café Bistro le Saint-Louis, 97, rue St-Louis
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-to-visit-rimouski-819463436.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duclos makes an announcement on supporting diversity across Canada
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Nelson Mandela Pavilion, 4920 Vézina Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-make-an-announcement-in-montreal-on-supporting-diversity-across-canada-864388628.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Richard Hébert announces funding for four SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-NAZAIRE
|
LOCATION:
|
Structures CPI, 516 Route 172
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-richard-hebert-member-of-parliament-for-lac-saint-jean-to-announce-funding-for-four-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-industry-816725182.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at the Université du Québec à Rimouski
|
CITY:
|
RIMOUSKI
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Québec at Rimouski, J-205, 300 Allée des Ursulines
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-to-visit-rimouski-819463436.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to support tourism in Québec
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-RAYMOND
|
LOCATION:
|
Mont Laura, 1136 Chemin du Mont-Laura-Plamondon
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-support-tourism-in-quebec-821477023.html
|
TIME:
|
14:45
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Écoquartier Angus construction site, Construction site main entrance, Molson Street, East side, between Mont-Royal and William-Tremblay
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-report-on-federal-investments-in-housing-800006685.html
|
TIME:
|
16:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly announces investments for supporting tourism in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
WENDAKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Onhoüa Chetek8e Traditional Site, 575 Chef Stanislas Koska St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-joly-will-announce-investments-for-supporting-tourism-in-quebec-879376661.html
ONTARIO
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister MacAulay makes an important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
1010 Centre Street SE, Common Room (2nd level)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-the-veteran-and-family-well-being-fund-833377602.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng makes an announcement related to Futurpreneur
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Sons of Vancouver Distillery, 1431 Crown Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-support-for-young-entrepreneurs-and-meet-with-small-business-owners-808597627.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Montizambert Creek Water Filtration Plant, West Vancouver
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-west-vancouver-854163309.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Maryam Monsef makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in British Columbia
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, 13455 76 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-accompanied-by-sukh-dhaliwal-member-of-parliament-for-surrey-newton-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-british-columbia-837687765.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada, Popkum, Chawathil, Shxw'ōw'hámel, Skawahlook, Yale, Peters and Union Bar First Nations
|
CITY:
|
HOPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Chawathil First Nation, Te Lalemtset Gymnasium, 4-60814 Lougheed Hwy 7
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-popkum-chawathil-shxw-ow-hamel-skawahlook-yale-peters-and-union-bar-first-nations-801478792.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada and four of the Tiyt Tribe First Nations
|
CITY:
|
HOPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Ts'qo:ls Village (Telte Yet Campsite) 600 Water Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-four-of-the-tiyt-tribe-first-nations-814500308.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng delivers remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade
|
CITY:
|
BURNABY
|
LOCATION:
|
Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre, Pavilion Room, 4201 Lougheed Highway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-support-for-young-entrepreneurs-and-meet-with-small-business-owners-808597627.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada and self-governing Indigenous Governments
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Bill Reid Gallery, 639 Hornby Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-self-governing-indigenous-governments-849790226.html
