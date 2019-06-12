CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 13, 2019

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

QUEBEC

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery takes part in a ragweed eradication drive

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Parc Van Horne, Corner of Avenue de Westbury and Rue de la Peltrie

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-this-summer-we-re-rooting-out-ragweed--863480308.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will attend the annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit and will deliver brief remarks.

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Room 415, Wellington Building, 180 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-june-13-2019-888202046.html 


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Arterra Wines Canada announces the re-birth of a prominent Niagara wine in partnership with winemaker, Thomas Bachelder

CITY:

JORDAN

LOCATION:

2738 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-arterra-wines-canada-is-announcing-the-re-birth-of-a-prominent-niagara-wine-in-partnership-with-international-award-winning-winemaker-thomas-bachelder-868449529.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

National Access Cannabis presents at the CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

CIBC Offices, 199 Bay Street, 56th Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/national-access-cannabis-to-present-at-the-cibc-retail-amp-consumer-small-cap-forum-on-thursday-june-13-2019-875942029.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces historic investments in college-industry research partnerships

CITY:

BARRIE

LOCATION:

Georgian College, 1 Georgian Drive, Peter B. Moore, Advanced Technology Centre, ABSC Event Space, Room N302B

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-historic-investments-in-college-industry-research-partnerships-826028258.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announces new road safety measure for the commercial driving industry

CITY:

ETOBICOKE

LOCATION:

Ontario Trucking Association, 555 Dixon Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-marc-garneau-to-announce-new-road-safety-measure-for-the-commercial-driving-industry-824152388.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Governor General honours remarkable Canadians

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-honour-remarkable-canadians-at-rideau-hall-877986868.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Health-care Union Leaders hold a media conference to discuss the Ford government's intent to appeal a Divisional Court ruling regarding the maintenance of pay equity for female-dominated professionals

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Queen's Park Media Studio

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-health-care-union-leaders-to-call-on-ford-government-to-stop-attacking-female-workers-fundamental-human-rights-881117023.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

The GCSurplus Ottawa warehouse holds its first "Cash and Carry" sale

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

GCSurplus warehouse, Hawthorne Commercial Center, 3020 Hawthorne Road, Door #500E

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-tour-gcsurplus-warehouse-in-ottawa-846547699.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Minister Joly makes an announcement in support of promoting bilingualism in the National Capital

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

House of Commons Foyer, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-announcement-in-support-of-promoting-bilingualism-in-the-national-capital-862069658.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

Public Event: Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

University of Toronto, Chestnut Conference Centre, 89 Chestnut St, Room: Main Ballroom

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto Big Night Out Gala

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Liberty Grand, 23 British Columbia Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/big-brothers-big-sisters-of-toronto-go-all-out-for-the-big-night-out-gala-880072751.html


TIME:

18:45

EVENT:

Minister Ng to participate in a discussion on barriers and opportunities for women in the construction industry

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

STORYS Building, 11 Duncan Street, 3rd Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-a-discussion-on-barriers-and-opportunities-for-women-in-the-construction-industry-818258327.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, releases annual Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation at 2019 Global Petroleum Show

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Palomino Rooms, BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way SE

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-capp-president-and-ceo-tim-mcmillan-to-release-annual-crude-oil-forecast-markets-and-transportation-at-2019-global-petroleum-show-881470612.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces support for social purpose organizations

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

UBC – Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability, 2260 West Mall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-857764962.html

