CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 13, 2019
Jun 12, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery takes part in a ragweed eradication drive
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Parc Van Horne, Corner of Avenue de Westbury and Rue de la Peltrie
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-this-summer-we-re-rooting-out-ragweed--863480308.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will attend the annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit and will deliver brief remarks.
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 415, Wellington Building, 180 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-june-13-2019-888202046.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Arterra Wines Canada announces the re-birth of a prominent Niagara wine in partnership with winemaker, Thomas Bachelder
|
CITY:
|
JORDAN
|
LOCATION:
|
2738 King Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-arterra-wines-canada-is-announcing-the-re-birth-of-a-prominent-niagara-wine-in-partnership-with-international-award-winning-winemaker-thomas-bachelder-868449529.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
National Access Cannabis presents at the CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
CIBC Offices, 199 Bay Street, 56th Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/national-access-cannabis-to-present-at-the-cibc-retail-amp-consumer-small-cap-forum-on-thursday-june-13-2019-875942029.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces historic investments in college-industry research partnerships
|
CITY:
|
BARRIE
|
LOCATION:
|
Georgian College, 1 Georgian Drive, Peter B. Moore, Advanced Technology Centre, ABSC Event Space, Room N302B
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-historic-investments-in-college-industry-research-partnerships-826028258.html
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
Transport Minister Marc Garneau announces new road safety measure for the commercial driving industry
|
CITY:
|
ETOBICOKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Ontario Trucking Association, 555 Dixon Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-marc-garneau-to-announce-new-road-safety-measure-for-the-commercial-driving-industry-824152388.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General honours remarkable Canadians
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-honour-remarkable-canadians-at-rideau-hall-877986868.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Health-care Union Leaders hold a media conference to discuss the Ford government's intent to appeal a Divisional Court ruling regarding the maintenance of pay equity for female-dominated professionals
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Queen's Park Media Studio
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-health-care-union-leaders-to-call-on-ford-government-to-stop-attacking-female-workers-fundamental-human-rights-881117023.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
The GCSurplus Ottawa warehouse holds its first "Cash and Carry" sale
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
GCSurplus warehouse, Hawthorne Commercial Center, 3020 Hawthorne Road, Door #500E
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-tour-gcsurplus-warehouse-in-ottawa-846547699.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly makes an announcement in support of promoting bilingualism in the National Capital
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
House of Commons Foyer, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-announcement-in-support-of-promoting-bilingualism-in-the-national-capital-862069658.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
Public Event: Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Toronto, Chestnut Conference Centre, 89 Chestnut St, Room: Main Ballroom
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto Big Night Out Gala
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Liberty Grand, 23 British Columbia Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/big-brothers-big-sisters-of-toronto-go-all-out-for-the-big-night-out-gala-880072751.html
|
TIME:
|
18:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng to participate in a discussion on barriers and opportunities for women in the construction industry
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
STORYS Building, 11 Duncan Street, 3rd Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-a-discussion-on-barriers-and-opportunities-for-women-in-the-construction-industry-818258327.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
CAPP President and CEO, Tim McMillan, releases annual Crude Oil Forecast, Markets and Transportation at 2019 Global Petroleum Show
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Palomino Rooms, BMO Centre, Stampede Park, 1410 Olympic Way SE
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-capp-president-and-ceo-tim-mcmillan-to-release-annual-crude-oil-forecast-markets-and-transportation-at-2019-global-petroleum-show-881470612.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces support for social purpose organizations
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
UBC – Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability, 2260 West Mall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-857764962.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article