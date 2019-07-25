CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, July 25, 2019

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, JULY 25

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement in St. Martins

CITY:

ST. MARTINS

LOCATION:

The Four Season Comples, 2551 Rte. 111

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-martins-846997932.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for Squid Squad, a Bas-Saint-Laurent region company

CITY:

MATANE

LOCATION:

L'ALT Numérique Desjardins, 608 Saint-Rédempteur Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-funding-for-squid-squad-a-bas-saint-laurent-region-company-855111842.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

07:00

EVENT:

Tim Hortons® opens the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Tim Hortons 130 King, 130 King St. West, Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tim-hortons-r-to-open-the-company-s-first-of-its-kind-innovation-cafe-in-toronto-865082678.html


TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour

CITY:

BURLINGTON

LOCATION:

Canada Centre for Inland Waters, 867 Lakeshore Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-lakes-science-and-research-media-tour-aboard-the-canadian-coast-guard-ship-limnos-805668213.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada Supports Pork Sector

CITY:

GUELPH

LOCATION:

Ontario Pork, 655 Southgate Dr.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-pork-sector-804283509.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna to visit Hamilton and Guelph to highlight Canada's support for climate action: Itinerary for July 25, 2019

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

Hamilton City Hall, Atrium, Second Floor, 71 Main Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-visit-hamilton-and-guelph-to-highlight-canada-s-support-for-climate-action-itinerary-for-july-25-2019-834478393.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

CAMIMH announces the Faces of Mental Illness for 2019-2020

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Richmond, 477 Richmond Street West, Suite 104

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-camimh-announces-the-faces-of-mental-illness-for-2019-2020-815733777.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada to make announcement related to the first-time home buyer incentive & the shared equity mortgage provider fund

CITY:

BARRIE

LOCATION:

369 Essa Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-897139671.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

OPSEU Region 7 office, 326 Memorial Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/opseu-members-raising-awareness-and-funds-in-support-of-peer-to-peer-support-services-832800723.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna to visit Hamilton and Guelph to highlight Canada's support for climate action: Itinerary for July 25, 2019

CITY:

GUELPH

LOCATION:

Newton Group Ltd., 41 Massey Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-visit-hamilton-and-guelph-to-highlight-canada-s-support-for-climate-action-itinerary-for-july-25-2019-834478393.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister of Health to highlight current Government initiatives related to paediatric drugs

CITY:

SUDBURY

LOCATION:

Health Sciences North, Main Conference Room A, 41 Ramsey Lake Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-highlight-current-government-initiatives-related-to-paediatric-drugs-875701968.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada to announce support for on-the-job work experience for post-secondary students

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts – Main Floor Atrium, 300 Adelaide St. East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-on-the-job-work-experience-for-post-secondary-students-841382729.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Supreme Court of Canada Nominee to Participate in Question-and-Answer Session

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Room 100, Sir John A. Macdonald Bldg., 144 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-supreme-court-of-canada-nominee-to-participate-in-question-and-answer-session-874643029.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series: Pro Men's Qualifier 1 – Group Red

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Celebration Square

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-original-extreme-sport-is-coming-to-celebration-square-in-mississauga-ontario--854009345.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale to make Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Hillberg & Berk, 1450 Hamilton Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-women-entrepreneurship-strategy-announcement-861051671.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

19370 – 60 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-local-steel-and-aluminum-businesses-832329846.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, to announce most recent recipients of abandoned boats funding at Deep Cove, North Vancouver

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Deep Cove Government Dock, 4425 Gallant Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-terry-beech-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-transport-to-announce-most-recent-recipients-of-abandoned-boats-funding-at-deep-cove-north-vancouver-822547882.html  


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada and Heiltsuk Nation

CITY:

BELLA BELLA

LOCATION:

Community Hall, Heiltsuk Nation

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-heiltsuk-nation-849208291.html

YUKON

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Whitehorse

CITY:

WHITEHORSE

LOCATION:

City Hall – Council Chambers, 2121 2nd Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-whitehorse-893897542.html

