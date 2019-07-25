CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, July 25, 2019
Jul 25, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, JULY 25
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement in St. Martins
|
CITY:
|
ST. MARTINS
|
LOCATION:
|
The Four Season Comples, 2551 Rte. 111
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-martins-846997932.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for Squid Squad, a Bas-Saint-Laurent region company
|
CITY:
|
MATANE
|
LOCATION:
|
L'ALT Numérique Desjardins, 608 Saint-Rédempteur Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-funding-for-squid-squad-a-bas-saint-laurent-region-company-855111842.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
07:00
|
EVENT:
|
Tim Hortons® opens the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Tim Hortons 130 King, 130 King St. West, Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tim-hortons-r-to-open-the-company-s-first-of-its-kind-innovation-cafe-in-toronto-865082678.html
|
TIME:
|
08:45
|
EVENT:
|
Great Lakes Science and Research Media Tour
|
CITY:
|
BURLINGTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Centre for Inland Waters, 867 Lakeshore Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-lakes-science-and-research-media-tour-aboard-the-canadian-coast-guard-ship-limnos-805668213.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada Supports Pork Sector
|
CITY:
|
GUELPH
|
LOCATION:
|
Ontario Pork, 655 Southgate Dr.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-pork-sector-804283509.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna to visit Hamilton and Guelph to highlight Canada's support for climate action: Itinerary for July 25, 2019
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Hamilton City Hall, Atrium, Second Floor, 71 Main Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-visit-hamilton-and-guelph-to-highlight-canada-s-support-for-climate-action-itinerary-for-july-25-2019-834478393.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
CAMIMH announces the Faces of Mental Illness for 2019-2020
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Richmond, 477 Richmond Street West, Suite 104
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-camimh-announces-the-faces-of-mental-illness-for-2019-2020-815733777.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada to make announcement related to the first-time home buyer incentive & the shared equity mortgage provider fund
|
CITY:
|
BARRIE
|
LOCATION:
|
369 Essa Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-first-time-home-buyer-incentive-amp-the-shared-equity-mortgage-provider-fund-897139671.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ
|
CITY:
|
THUNDER BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
OPSEU Region 7 office, 326 Memorial Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/opseu-members-raising-awareness-and-funds-in-support-of-peer-to-peer-support-services-832800723.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna to visit Hamilton and Guelph to highlight Canada's support for climate action: Itinerary for July 25, 2019
|
CITY:
|
GUELPH
|
LOCATION:
|
Newton Group Ltd., 41 Massey Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-visit-hamilton-and-guelph-to-highlight-canada-s-support-for-climate-action-itinerary-for-july-25-2019-834478393.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister of Health to highlight current Government initiatives related to paediatric drugs
|
CITY:
|
SUDBURY
|
LOCATION:
|
Health Sciences North, Main Conference Room A, 41 Ramsey Lake Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-highlight-current-government-initiatives-related-to-paediatric-drugs-875701968.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada to announce support for on-the-job work experience for post-secondary students
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts – Main Floor Atrium, 300 Adelaide St. East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-on-the-job-work-experience-for-post-secondary-students-841382729.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Supreme Court of Canada Nominee to Participate in Question-and-Answer Session
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 100, Sir John A. Macdonald Bldg., 144 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-supreme-court-of-canada-nominee-to-participate-in-question-and-answer-session-874643029.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series: Pro Men's Qualifier 1 – Group Red
|
CITY:
|
MISSISSAUGA
|
LOCATION:
|
Celebration Square
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-original-extreme-sport-is-coming-to-celebration-square-in-mississauga-ontario--854009345.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale to make Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Hillberg & Berk, 1450 Hamilton Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-women-entrepreneurship-strategy-announcement-861051671.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada to announce support for local steel and aluminum businesses
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
19370 – 60 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-local-steel-and-aluminum-businesses-832329846.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, to announce most recent recipients of abandoned boats funding at Deep Cove, North Vancouver
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Deep Cove Government Dock, 4425 Gallant Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-terry-beech-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-transport-to-announce-most-recent-recipients-of-abandoned-boats-funding-at-deep-cove-north-vancouver-822547882.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada and Heiltsuk Nation
|
CITY:
|
BELLA BELLA
|
LOCATION:
|
Community Hall, Heiltsuk Nation
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-heiltsuk-nation-849208291.html
YUKON
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure Announcement in Whitehorse
|
CITY:
|
WHITEHORSE
|
LOCATION:
|
City Hall – Council Chambers, 2121 2nd Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-whitehorse-893897542.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
