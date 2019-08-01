CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 1, 2019
Aug 01, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia announce joint agreement related to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
|
CITY:
|
DOMINION
|
LOCATION:
|
Margaret Boone Memorial Park, 28 Lower Mitchell Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-and-province-of-nova-scotia-to-announce-joint-agreement-related-to-reduction-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions-884844341.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
BRIDGEWATER
|
LOCATION:
|
Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre, 135 North Park Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bridgewater-815456327.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Blair to make a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTION
|
LOCATION:
|
Chancery Place, 675 King Street, 1st floor, Media Room
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-blair-to-make-a-funding-announcement-852683487.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Major infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
At the intersection of Cap-aux-Meules and Grande-Entrée streets (in the roundabout)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-infrastructure-announcement-in-gatineau-828537143.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lametti to make an announcement on pardons for the simple possession of cannabis
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Ministers' Regional Office, 400 Place d'Youville, 6th Floor, Suite 601
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/minister-lametti-to-make-an-announcement-on-pardons-for-the-simple-possession-of-cannabis-859195746.html
|
TIME:
|
11:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay
|
CITY:
|
CHICOUTIMI
|
LOCATION:
|
The Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie
|
CITY:
|
GASPÉ
|
LOCATION:
|
Birthplace of Canada Historic Site, 179 Montée Wakeham
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-four-hotel-establishments-in-gaspesie-879882078.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Photo opportunity with Minister Rodriguez
|
CITY:
|
CHICOUTIMI
|
LOCATION:
|
La Voie Maltée micro-brewery
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Media briefing with Minister Rodriguez
|
CITY:
|
CHICOUTIMI
|
LOCATION:
|
La Voie Maltée, 224 Des Laurentides Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association
|
CITY:
|
NORTH YORK
|
LOCATION:
|
St. George on Yonge Anglican, 5350 Yonge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-roundtable-with-the-korean-canadian-business-association-862123465.html
|
TIME:
|
20:00
|
EVENT:
|
Appearance by Minister Rodriguez and Member of Parliament Richard Hébert at the Festival international des rythmes du monde
|
CITY:
|
CHICOUTIMI
|
LOCATION:
|
Main Stage of the Port Area, 49 La Fontaine Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-30-p-m-in-august-804805312.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Boissonnault and the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, to make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Artscape Lounge, Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-randy-boissonnault-mp-for-edmonton-centre-and-the-prime-minister-s-special-advisor-on-lgbtq2-issues-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-lgbtq2-organizations-in-canada-838664105.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Qualtrough makes accessible technology funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Ryerson University, The Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, DMZ Sandbox, 341 Yonge Street, 3rd Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-qualtrough-in-toronto-to-make-accessible-technology-funding-announcement-859872405.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MAYNOOTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Hastings Highlands Municipal Office, 33011 Highway 62
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-maynooth-819941560.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains to announce new intellectual property initiatives
|
CITY:
|
WATERLOO
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Waterloo, Pitch Room, Engineering Building 7 (E7), 200 University Avenue West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-new-intellectual-property-initiatives-819792524.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association
|
CITY:
|
NORTH YORK
|
LOCATION:
|
St. George on Yonge Anglican, 5350 Yonge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-roundtable-with-the-korean-canadian-business-association-862123465.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Ouellette to announce funding to support inclusive economic growth
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
Manitoba Music Industry Association Inc., 376 Donald Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-ouellette-to-announce-funding-to-support-inclusive-economic-growth-in-manitoba-899301690.html
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding marine conservation and investments in Inuit communities and hold a media availability
|
CITY:
|
IQALUIT
|
LOCATION:
|
Nunavut Arctic College, 514 Niaqunngusiariaq Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-1-2019-860106158.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will visit Arctic Bay and will participate in a community feast
|
CITY:
|
ARCTIC BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Arctic Bay Community Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-1-2019-860106158.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article