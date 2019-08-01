CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 1, 2019

TIME: 10:00

EVENT: Major infrastructure announcement

CITY: GATINEAU

LOCATION: At the intersection of Cap-aux-Meules and Grande-Entrée streets (in the roundabout)







TIME: 11:00

EVENT: Minister Lametti to make an announcement on pardons for the simple possession of cannabis

CITY: MONTREAL

LOCATION: Ministers' Regional Office, 400 Place d'Youville, 6th Floor, Suite 601







TIME: 11:15

EVENT: Minister Rodriguez visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay

CITY: CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION: The Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay







TIME: 11:30

EVENT: Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie

CITY: GASPÉ

LOCATION: Birthplace of Canada Historic Site, 179 Montée Wakeham







TIME: 15:00

EVENT: Photo opportunity with Minister Rodriguez

CITY: CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION: La Voie Maltée micro-brewery







TIME: 15:30

EVENT: Media briefing with Minister Rodriguez

CITY: CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION: La Voie Maltée, 224 Des Laurentides Street







TIME: 17:30

EVENT: Minister Ng participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association

CITY: NORTH YORK

LOCATION: St. George on Yonge Anglican, 5350 Yonge Street







TIME: 20:00

EVENT: Appearance by Minister Rodriguez and Member of Parliament Richard Hébert at the Festival international des rythmes du monde

CITY: CHICOUTIMI