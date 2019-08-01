CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 1, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia announce joint agreement related to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

CITY:

DOMINION

LOCATION:

Margaret Boone Memorial Park, 28 Lower Mitchell Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-and-province-of-nova-scotia-to-announce-joint-agreement-related-to-reduction-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions-884844341.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

BRIDGEWATER

LOCATION:

Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre, 135 North Park Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bridgewater-815456327.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Blair to make a funding announcement

CITY:

FREDERICTION

LOCATION:

Chancery Place, 675 King Street, 1st floor, Media Room

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-blair-to-make-a-funding-announcement-852683487.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Major infrastructure announcement

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

At the intersection of Cap-aux-Meules and Grande-Entrée streets (in the roundabout)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-infrastructure-announcement-in-gatineau-828537143.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Lametti to make an announcement on pardons for the simple possession of cannabis

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Ministers' Regional Office, 400 Place d'Youville, 6th Floor, Suite 601

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/minister-lametti-to-make-an-announcement-on-pardons-for-the-simple-possession-of-cannabis-859195746.html


TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay

CITY:

CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION:

The Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for four hotel establishments in Gaspésie

CITY:

GASPÉ

LOCATION:

Birthplace of Canada Historic Site, 179 Montée Wakeham

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-four-hotel-establishments-in-gaspesie-879882078.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Photo opportunity with Minister Rodriguez

CITY:

CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION:

La Voie Maltée micro-brewery

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Media briefing with Minister Rodriguez

CITY:

CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION:

La Voie Maltée, 224 Des Laurentides Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

St. George on Yonge Anglican, 5350 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-roundtable-with-the-korean-canadian-business-association-862123465.html


TIME:

20:00

EVENT:

Appearance by Minister Rodriguez and Member of Parliament Richard Hébert at the Festival international des rythmes du monde

CITY:

CHICOUTIMI

LOCATION:

Main Stage of the Port Area, 49 La Fontaine Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-region-849327726.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-30-p-m-in-august-804805312.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Boissonnault and the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, to make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Artscape Lounge, Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-randy-boissonnault-mp-for-edmonton-centre-and-the-prime-minister-s-special-advisor-on-lgbtq2-issues-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-lgbtq2-organizations-in-canada-838664105.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Qualtrough makes accessible technology funding announcement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ryerson University, The Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, DMZ Sandbox, 341 Yonge Street, 3rd Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-qualtrough-in-toronto-to-make-accessible-technology-funding-announcement-859872405.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MAYNOOTH

LOCATION:

Hastings Highlands Municipal Office, 33011 Highway 62

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-maynooth-819941560.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Bains to announce new intellectual property initiatives

CITY:

WATERLOO

LOCATION:

University of Waterloo, Pitch Room, Engineering Building 7 (E7), 200 University Avenue West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-new-intellectual-property-initiatives-819792524.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng to participate in roundtable with the Korean Canadian Business Association

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

St. George on Yonge Anglican, 5350 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-participate-in-roundtable-with-the-korean-canadian-business-association-862123465.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Ouellette to announce funding to support inclusive economic growth

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Manitoba Music Industry Association Inc., 376 Donald Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-ouellette-to-announce-funding-to-support-inclusive-economic-growth-in-manitoba-899301690.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding marine conservation and investments in Inuit communities and hold a media availability

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Nunavut Arctic College, 514 Niaqunngusiariaq Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-1-2019-860106158.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will visit Arctic Bay and will participate in a community feast

CITY:

ARCTIC BAY

LOCATION:

Arctic Bay Community Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-1-2019-860106158.html

