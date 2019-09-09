CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 9, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Sep 09, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Tassi to Announce Support for Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

Empowerment Squared, 162 King William Street, Suite 103

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-government-of-canada-invests-more-than-2-2-million-in-alberta-for-community-support-multiculturalism-and-anti-racism-activities-897472540.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn launches province wide community-based campaign to stop the Ford Conservative government cuts

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Queen's Park Media Studio

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-ontario-president-fred-hahn-to-launch-province-wide-community-based-campaign-to-stop-the-ford-conservative-government-cuts-884043625.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde presents "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada"

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/afn-national-chief-perry-bellegarde-to-present-2019-federal-election-priorities-for-first-nations-and-canada-841220092.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of six new heads of mission

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-832094837.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades

CITY:

OLDCASTLE

LOCATION:

LiUNA Local 625, 2155 Fasan Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-will-announce-help-to-reduce-barriers-to-training-in-the-skilled-trades-873422443.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

News conference to sound alarm on B.C. salmon fishery crisis

CITY:

NEW WESTMINSTER

LOCATION:

First floor at 326 12th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-news-conference-to-sound-alarm-on-b-c-salmon-fishery-crisis-882543314.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 9, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Sep 09, 2019, 05:00 ET