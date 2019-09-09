CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 9, 2019
Sep 09, 2019, 05:00 ET
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Tassi to Announce Support for Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Empowerment Squared, 162 King William Street, Suite 103
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-government-of-canada-invests-more-than-2-2-million-in-alberta-for-community-support-multiculturalism-and-anti-racism-activities-897472540.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn launches province wide community-based campaign to stop the Ford Conservative government cuts
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Queen's Park Media Studio
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-ontario-president-fred-hahn-to-launch-province-wide-community-based-campaign-to-stop-the-ford-conservative-government-cuts-884043625.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde presents "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada"
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/afn-national-chief-perry-bellegarde-to-present-2019-federal-election-priorities-for-first-nations-and-canada-841220092.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of six new heads of mission
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-presentation-of-letters-of-credence-at-rideau-hall-832094837.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades
|
CITY:
|
OLDCASTLE
|
LOCATION:
|
LiUNA Local 625, 2155 Fasan Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-will-announce-help-to-reduce-barriers-to-training-in-the-skilled-trades-873422443.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
News conference to sound alarm on B.C. salmon fishery crisis
|
CITY:
|
NEW WESTMINSTER
|
LOCATION:
|
First floor at 326 12th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-news-conference-to-sound-alarm-on-b-c-salmon-fishery-crisis-882543314.html
