CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 9, 2019

TIME: 09:00

EVENT: Minister Tassi to Announce Support for Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives

CITY: HAMILTON

LOCATION: Empowerment Squared, 162 King William Street, Suite 103







TIME: 10:00

EVENT: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn launches province wide community-based campaign to stop the Ford Conservative government cuts

CITY: TORONTO

LOCATION: Queen's Park Media Studio







TIME: 10:00

EVENT: AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde presents "Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada"

CITY: OTTAWA

LOCATION: National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street







TIME: 11:00

EVENT: Governor General of Canada receives the letters of credence of six new heads of mission

CITY: OTTAWA

LOCATION: Rideau Hall







TIME: 14:30

EVENT: Government of Canada announces help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades

CITY: OLDCASTLE