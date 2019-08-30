CNW Media Daybook for Friday, August 30, 2019

TIME: 09:30

EVENT: Minister Joly makes an announcement for greener cities

CITY: MONTREAL

LOCATION: Centre for Sustainable Development, Atrium, 50 Sainte-Catherine St W







TIME: 10:00

EVENT: Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce a new investment

CITY: AMOS

LOCATION: G4 R&D, 761 Parc Avenue







TIME: 10:00

EVENT: Greg Fergus makes an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau

CITY: GATINEAU

LOCATION: Centre communautaire Père Arthur Guertin, 2nd floor, 16 Bériault Street







TIME: 10:00

EVENT: Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces support for G4 - R-D, a business in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors

CITY: AMOS

LOCATION: G4 – R-D, 761 Du Parc Avenue







TIME: 13:30

EVENT: Minister Rodriguez takes part in press conference to announce new investments and visits the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or

CITY: VAL-D'OR

LOCATION: Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or, 1272 7th Street







TIME: 13:30

EVENT: Government of Canada announces funding to benefit Indigenous youth in Val‑d'Or

CITY: VAL-D'OR

LOCATION: Kinawit, 255 Scouts road







TIME: 15:30

EVENT: Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge

CITY: QUÉBEC CITY

LOCATION: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Québec‒Chaudière-Appalaches Business Office, Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Suite 201, 805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue







TIME: 17:30

EVENT: Opening Ceremony - Kwe! Meet with Indigenous Peoples

CITY: QUÉBEC CITY