CNO is aware of sexual assault charge against RN

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) is aware that York Regional Police have charged a Registered Nurse preceptor, Armin Azizi-Mehr, in connection with the sexual assault of a nursing student. We want to assure the public that we take this allegation very seriously.

CNO is committed to upholding the highest standards of practice and ensuring that the health care professionals we regulate adhere to ethical and professional standards.

The Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 determines how health care professionals are regulated in Ontario. Under the Nursing Act, 1991, CNO regulates the practice of nursing to protect the public interest.

For all publicly available information on a nurse, visit our public register, Find a Nurse.

About the College of Nurses of Ontario

CNO protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We are committed to fostering a safe and trustworthy health care environment for all. For more information, please visit our website at cno.org.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

For more information: [email protected]