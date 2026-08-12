CNO aware of nurse charged with assault

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) is aware that Windsor Police Service have charged Jennifer Pye, RPN, with assault.

CNO is committed to upholding the standards of nursing practice and ensuring that the nurses we regulate meet their ethical and professional obligations.

The Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 governs how health professionals are regulated in Ontario. Under the Nursing Act, 1991, CNO regulates nursing in the public interest.

Under the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991, CNO must keep certain information confidential and conduct its processes objectively and fairly for everyone involved, including sources, witnesses and registrants. Because this matter is currently before the courts and CNO, we cannot provide specific details.

CNO continues to address matters that may pose a risk to the public and will take regulatory action when appropriate and authorized under the law.

For all publicly available information on a nurse, visit our public register, Find a Nurse.

About the College of Nurses of Ontario

CNO protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice. We are committed to fostering a safe and trustworthy health care environment for all. For more information, please visit our website at cno.org.

SOURCE College of Nurses of Ontario

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