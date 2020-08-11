Nobel Prize winning astrophysicist, Dr. Art McDonald, former CNSC President, Dr. Michael Binder, and former Chair of the Northern and Remote Forum of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Madeleine Redfern, accept strategic advisory roles with CNL

CHALK RIVER, ON, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that three new special advisors have been retained by the organization to provide consultation services and support to help the company advance its nuclear science and technology programs. The new advisory team includes Nobel Prize winning astrophysicist, Dr. Arthur (Art) McDonald; former president of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), Dr. Michael Binder; and President of Nuvujaq / Ajungi Group Madeleine Redfern.

As Canada's national nuclear laboratory, CNL helps to ensure the health and safety of Canadians, the supply of clean and reliable energy, strong and safe borders and ports of entry, and informed and science-based decision making on public policy and regulations. To more effectively carry out this work, improve its research programs and identify new commercial opportunities, CNL sought out the expertise of external advisors who could provide unique insights into its business.

"Whether it's research to help deploy the next-generation of clean energy technologies or to advance radiopharmaceuticals to better fight cancer, CNL benefits from access to thought-leaders who can offer new perspectives on our programs," commented Joe McBrearty, CNL's President and CEO. "Working with Dr. McDonald, Dr. Binder and Ms. Redfern will help us better optimize and direct our research, understand the complexities of the regulatory process, and address the needs of the many communities and customers we must engage with. I'd like to thank them for joining the team, and we look forwarding to working closely with them in the year ahead."

Dr. Art McDonald was presented with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2015 alongside Japanese scientist Takaaki Kajita for the discovery of neutrino oscillations, which successfully demonstrated that neutrinos have mass. A former employee of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) from 1969 to 1982, Dr. McDonald performed fundamental nuclear and particle physics experiments with accelerators and reactors during his tenure at the Chalk River Laboratories. Dr. McDonald has maintained contact with AECL over the years, and recently partnered with CNL, TRIUMF, SNOLAB, McDonald Institute Canadian academic researchers and researchers from Italy to develop a low-cost emergency ventilator to help confront the equipment shortages during the COVID-19 Pandemic. CNL plans to leverage Dr. McDonald's expertise and experience to guide the further development of its nuclear science and technology program.

The former president of the CNSC, Dr. Michael Binder has a deep understanding of Canada's nuclear regulatory system, experience which can help CNL ensure that its projects and programs are well-designed and meet the necessary requirements. In particular, as applications for advanced nuclear research and technology continues to grow, including advanced fuels, safety systems and next-generation reactor technology, Dr. Binder's insight can help the company navigate the changing regulatory landscape. Dr. Binder has a Ph.D. in physics and previously held senior leadership and executive positions across a number of federal departments and agencies.

CNL's small modular reactor (SMR) program is a key area of research in strategic and remote locations where it will look for support from Ms. Madeleine Redfern. SMRs are considered ideal for deployment both on-grid and off-grid in remote locations that includes willing communities in Northern Canada reliant on diesel-fuelled generators for electricity. They can also be utilized in other industrial applications such as production of hydrogen, local area heating, or other industrial heat applications. As the former Chair of the Northern and Remote Forum of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Ms. Redfern can help CNL better understand the unique challenges and needs of Canadian municipalities and those of Northern Canada, who may benefit from SMRs and other clean energy technologies.

"CNL is home to some of the most unique facilities, expertise and equipment not just in Canada, but around the world, and we're always looking for ways to make better use of these resources to serve Canadians," added Lou Riccoboni, CNL's VP of Corporate Affairs. "Dr. McDonald, Dr. Binder and Ms. Redfern give us three unique perspectives, not just about our research programs, but also about the people and communities who stand to benefit from this work. Their insights will be very valuable, and we believe they will have a meaningful impact on the delivery of our research."

For more details on CNL, including its research programs, please visit www.cnl.ca.

