CNIB Welcomes New President and CEO, Sets Course for the Future

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - CNIB, a non-profit organization serving people who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision, is pleased to announce that Angela Bonfanti, a 13-year veteran of the CNIB team, has become the organization's first female president and CEO. After holding several leadership positions at CNIB – including, most recently, the position of Chief Operating Officer – Bonfanti succeeded John M. Rafferty in the role on August 6, 2024. Rafferty had been CNIB's president since 2009.

"It's an understatement to say that I'm excited and honoured to be taking on this role," says Bonfanti. "After more than a decade with CNIB, I know what we're capable of as a team, and it's absolutely limitless. I'm thrilled to discover what we'll accomplish together in the years to come for our community of people impacted by blindness from coast to coast to coast."

As the daughter of a person who is blind, Bonfanti has been a lifelong champion of the rights of Canadians who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision. A member of the CNIB team since 2011, she not only understands the nuanced challenges facing people impacted by blindness, but she has been instrumental in tackling those challenges.

Among other achievements, Bonfanti spearheaded the launch of many of CNIB's flagship programs, including CNIB Guide Dogs, CNIB Come to Work, and establishing CNIB Community Hubs in major cities across Canada. She has also been closely involved in nurturing and championing AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act) legislation as it relates to Ontarians impacted by blindness; she drove CNIB's efforts in the development of An Act to Amend the Copyright Act (2018) and the Accessible Canada Act (2019); and led an extensive stakeholder engagement process across Canada which ultimately resulted in the development of the not-for-profit organizations Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada and CNIB Deafblind Community Services.

She also led CNIB's COVID-19 response and the development of the non-profit's virtual programs; and initiated critical discussions with the federal government to develop new tax credits and other financial assistance programs for organizations serving Canada's most vulnerable during the pandemic.

After serving as CNIB's Chief Operating Officer for three years, Angela became the organization's President and CEO in 2024, providing strategic and operational oversight over the delivery of CNIB's mandate and mission across Canada. In this role, she's proud to oversee CNIB's Operations Management Team, an outstanding group of senior leaders who work together to manage the organization's operations to maximize community impact, strengthen public awareness of CNIB's work, and bolster revenue strategies and outcomes as CNIB works to achieve the goals of its 2023-2028 strategic plan, The Way Forward.

"She is a skilled, passionate, experienced, and forward-thinking leader who has proven, time and again, that she puts the needs and goals of our community first, always," says Robert Fenton, Chair of CNIB's Board of Directors, which led the search for the organization's next CEO. "Although we reviewed a wide range of strong candidates for this role, including both external and internal candidates from across Canada and internationally, Angela is the one who fully encapsulated the qualities we need in CNIB's next president."

Creating the Way Forward

One of Bonfanti's key priorities as president is to deliver on the commitments of CNIB's strategic plan, The Way Forward.

As part of the plan's "Our Kids Will Thrive" commitment, the organization is working to give parents and children impacted by blindness the support they need to excel in and out of the classroom. In addition to other initiatives including new programs and services for kids and families, CNIB is fulfilling that commitment by calling for universal access to eye exams for children across Canada.

"A lot of children start school without ever having had an eye exam, and that's a huge barrier," says Bonfanti. "Undiagnosed eye conditions can mean children start life off on the wrong foot. Without a diagnosis, kids may have poor academic performance, behavioural problems, and decreased participation in physical and social activities."

She adds that early detection means early treatment and better long-term outcomes, enabling these children to thrive both inside and outside of the school environment.

"We're advocating for all children to have access to a comprehensive eye exam before their first day of school and every year after," she says. "We recommend parents visit the Canadian Association of Optometrists' website at opto.ca. It has a lot of information about the importance of eye exams for kids, and how to connect with a local optometrist to book an eye exam and set your child up for success."

Dedicated to putting community first

In addition to the work CNIB is doing to support children and families impacted by blindness, The Way Forward also contains a number of tactics designed to dismantle barriers to inclusion for people of all ages – from creating safer, more accessible transportation options to changing attitudes about blindness.

Importantly, says Bonfanti, CNIB's work will continue to put the needs of Canadians who are blind, Deafblind, or who have low vision first.

"I want the people we serve to know they have my full commitment to continue placing their voices at the forefront of all we do. Nothing without you, ever," she says.

In taking on the presidency of CNIB, Bonfanti also becomes the first female president and CEO of CNIB's affiliate organization, CNIB Deafblind Community Services, which provides services and support for Canadians who have either full or partial dual hearing and sight loss.

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca.

About CNIB Deafblind Community Services

CNIB Deafblind Community Services is one of Canada's leading providers of specialized support and emergency services for people who are Deafblind. Our services enable people who are Deafblind to maximize their independence and engagement with the world around them. To learn more, visit deafblindservices.ca.

SOURCE Canadian National Institute for the Blind - CNIB

Media Contact: Alison Byczok, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, CNIB, 416-272-0464 | [email protected]