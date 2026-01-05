Turn your manicure into a movement in support of braille literacy by visiting any Canadian location of THE TEN SPOT® from January 15 to February 15, 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - January is Braille Literacy Month in Canada, a time to recognize braille as a cornerstone of literacy, learning, and independence for people who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision. To mark the month, CNIB is partnering with THE TEN SPOT® to launch Braille Nails, a national fundraising initiative that invites Canadians to support braille literacy through creativity, conversation, and giving.

Two hands are held together in the shape of a heart. Each fingernail is painted bright blue and decorated with white raised braille dots. (CNW Group/Canadian National Institute for the Blind)

Approximately two million Canadians are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision, and for children and adults who rely on braille, learning to read is just as fundamental as it is for their sighted peers. Literacy is a critical milestone that shapes confidence, learning, and future opportunity. Yet access to braille instruction is not guaranteed, and braille literacy rates have been declining for years due to limited resources and supports.

"Imagine your sighted child being told they could learn to read only through a screen or a pair of headphones. No books in their hands. No pages to turn. No opportunity to engage with print. We would never accept that," says Angela Bonfanti, President and CEO of CNIB and DBCS. "We know that a combination of digital tools and print literacy gives children a strong foundation for learning. The same standard must apply to children who are blind. Audio matters, but it is not enough. Braille is literacy. A balanced mix of audio and braille is what children who are blind deserve, not as a privilege, but as a right. This is about choice and equity, and giving every child the tools they need to learn, grow, and participate fully in the world around them."

That's where your hands can help. Funds raised through Braille Nails will help support CNIB's braille literacy programs, ensuring they have access to instruction, materials, and tools that allow them to learn to read and write independently. Just as we would never question the importance of print literacy for sighted children, children who are blind deserve the same foundation for success.

To bring braille literacy into everyday spaces and spark meaningful conversation, THE TEN SPOT® will run a month-long Braille Nails promotion from January 15 to February 15, 2026, across its Canadian beauty bars. During this time, guests who choose Braille Nails nail art will help support CNIB, with a portion of proceeds directed to braille literacy programming.

"At THE TEN SPOT®, our purpose is to make people #FeelLikeATen, and we believe that everyone has the potential to do great things and thrive in all areas of life," says Kristen Gale, Creator and CEO, THE TEN SPOT®. "We are proud to partner with CNIB to support its braille literacy efforts and use our beauty bars to foster inclusive spaces for Canadians to learn, engage and support its cause across the country."

From January 15 to February 15, 2026, Canadians can visit any THE TEN SPOT® location to participate in Braille Nails and support braille literacy. Those who want to make a direct impact can also donate to CNIB to help ensure children who need braille have access to the literacy tools that shape lifelong independence. Learn more and give today at cnib.ca/braillenails.

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work as a blind foundation is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast.

About THE TEN SPOT®

In 2006, founder and CEO of THE TEN SPOT, Kristen Gale, saw an opportunity to close the beauty market gap between inexpensive nail shops and the expensive and often over-the-top spas. Kristen envisioned an offering that combined the efficiency of the nail salons with the service excellence of spas. Harnessing the perfect storm of concept, timing, and market, and a goal to deliver what all busy people want: a one-stop-shop for getting all their beauty maintenance services in one "spot". With a mission to make everyone #FeelLikeATen, THE TEN SPOT® is a beautifully designed, welcoming environment in which customers receive a range of exceptional nail, waxing, laser and facial services. Staff ("10spotters®") receive a living wage, incentives, benefits, exceptional training and ongoing education opportunities. In order to ensure excellence, THE TEN SPOT® uses only the highest quality products and has an unwavering commitment to hygiene. From the first beauty bar in 2006 on queen street west to franchising in 2012, and expansion into the US, THE TEN SPOT® is taking over the beauty bar world. Now the largest and fastest growing beauty bar in Canada, THE TEN SPOT® is committed to a culture that is a true reflection of its brand: fun, creative, and committed to excellence. THE TEN SPOT® team brings high performance and high energy to everything they do. Each member of the team is passionate about redefining the beauty bar experience in Canada, the US, and beyond. Their achievements have been rewarded with countless awards and honours from customers, industry, and media.

