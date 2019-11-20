CNIB Foundation announces Ben Mulroney as new spokesperson

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The CNIB Foundation, Canada's largest non-profit supporting people who are blind or partially sighted, today announced that national media personality and producer, Ben Mulroney, will act as the organization's spokesperson.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ben to the CNIB Foundation family," says the charity's president and CEO, John M. Rafferty. "Our goal is to create a more inclusive society for the 1.5 million Canadians who are living with sight loss. Ben is a Canadian icon with millions of fans across the country; we think he's the perfect person to help us reach more people and achieve that goal."

Ben Mulroney, the newest addition to the CNIB Foundation team, has been working in television and radio for over 19 years: from the chatroom to Canadian Idol and Etalk, he has become a familiar face across Canada and the United States. Over the years, Ben has interviewed the biggest and brightest stars of film, fashion, music, and television from around the world. Ben is the co-host of CTV's Your Morning seen across Canada as well as Etalk, and you can often find him on the red carpet at the entertainment industry's greatest events, including The Oscars®, The Golden Globes® and the Juno Awards.

"The CNIB Foundation is a 100-year-old charity and, like so many other Canadians, I've been aware of the good work they do all my life. It's part of Canadian history," says Ben Mulroney. "I'm so proud to be able to represent this organization and help give people who are living with sight loss the support they need to live full, active lives."

Ben's first introduction to the CNIB Foundation will take place on Friday, November 22nd, at the CNIB Guide Dogs graduation ceremony. The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the organization's national headquarters at 1929 Bayview Ave., in Toronto. It will see several dogs graduate to become partners in mobility for people with sight loss, after participating in two years of intensive training. Ben will be on hand to congratulate the graduates.

About the CNIB Foundation

Founded in 1918, the CNIB Foundation is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work as a blind foundation is powered by a network of volunteers, donors and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca.



SOURCE CNIB

For further information: For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact: Alison Byczok, Senior Manager, Marketing, CNIB Foundation, 416-272-0464, alison.byczok@cnib.ca

Related Links

www.cnib.ca

