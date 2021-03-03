CNA Introduces CNA CyberPrep, a Holistic Cyber Threat Program

Multi-faceted approach to cyber threat protection helps companies create a resilient business model

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- CNA today announced CNA CyberPrep, a proactive program of cyber risk services designed to help companies take a holistic approach to cyber threats, aiding CNA cyber policyholders in threat identification, mitigation and response.

Built on nearly two decades of cyber insurance expertise, CNA CyberPrep is the latest addition to CNA's broad suite of market-leading cyber liability insurance products and risk control resources. CNA CyberPrep will help insureds better manage cyber risk, one of the top risk concerns of companies globally according to World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2021. The CNA CyberPrep program is based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and is rooted in strong relationships with highly-regarded cybersecurity professionals. These relationships provide companies access to essential risk control information and service providers to mitigate exposures — at every stage of a cyber incident.

"As technology continues to evolve and further integrate with today's new virtual environment, cybercrime continues unabated, growing in sophistication, frequency and severity," said Jacqueline Detablan, Vice President, Specialty, CNA. "Businesses must stay vigilant to safeguard their data and secure their systems from potential risks."

CNA CyberPrep is available to CNA cyber policyholders, providing them with access to a network of cybersecurity professionals and services to actively identify, mitigate and respond to their cyber risks, including:

Identify current cybersecurity posture: Built from NIST guidelines, a select group of cybersecurity professionals help insureds identify the strengths and weaknesses of their cybersecurity posture while also providing best practices.

Mitigate potential cybersecurity risk: Cybersecurity recommendations, such as policy and procedure development and testing, password management and employee education, are put into action, helping insureds minimize the effects of cyber breaches on their organizations.

Respond to cyber incident: Security incidents are often high-pressure situations. CNA's incident response vendors will bring a deep understanding of critical steps to manage an incident's impact and provide help after one occurs.

Every organization has a different cyber security posture, so there is not a one size fits all response. CNA CyberPrep helps companies understand their unique posture and then invest and plan accordingly. With CNA CyberPrep, plans can be tested regularly and updated as the cyber threat landscape changes.

"Taking a holistic approach to cyber threats regardless of the size or industry of an organization coupled with proper threat protection and risk mitigation tools can help safeguard the company from negative impacts to the bottom line. CNA's multi-faceted, proactive approach helps to identify cyber security gaps which can potentially reduce the impact of a cyber incident, helping to create a more resilient business model." Detablan added.

Policyholders are encouraged to speak with their broker and CNA cyber underwriter for more details on CNA CyberPrep.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of invested assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cnacanada.ca.

