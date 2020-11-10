CNA Canada Launches Epack 3

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada today launched Epack 3, its next generation modular management liability, technology and professional liability, cyber, and media policy that combines clear, concise and easy-to-read language with a flexible policy structure. It is designed to be customized for a wide range of businesses and non-profit organizations.

"In today's business environment, risk is complicated and unpredictable, especially for organization leaders that are facing stresses of new and increasingly complex exposures," said Jacki Detablan, Vice President, Specialty, CNA Canada. "We didn't set out to just make a product to sell; we wanted Epack 3 to set us apart with unbridled simplicity in mind and ease of business."

Epack 3's launch offers eight optional coverage parts: Directors and Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Non-Profit Directors and Officers Liability, Technology and Professional Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability and Crime. Coupled with CNA's depth of experience and services, Epack 3's comprehensive coverages will help businesses efficiently and effectively address risk exposures.

The policy is now offered in Canada. It is available for new business quotes starting December 1, 2020, and renewal policies effective April 1, 2021.

About CNA Canada

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

