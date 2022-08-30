CNA Canada Announces Rick DeBruyn as Regional Vice President, Western Region

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce that Rick DeBruyn, currently Regional Vice President Prairie Region, has assumed an expanded leadership role as Regional Vice President Western Region, inclusive of our Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver offices.

In this new role, Rick will be responsible for talent development, portfolio management, and financial and operating performance across the whole of Western Canada. He will also lead our teams in delivering compelling insurance solutions to clients and fostering strong partner relationships across the region.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the challenge of leading the Western Region and sustaining an inclusive and collaborative culture where colleagues thrive personally and professionally. We will continue to focus on growing our relationships with our distribution partners and offering industry-leading service and solutions to our clients," DeBruyn said.

Rick has served as CNA's Regional Vice President for the Prairies since 2015. Under Rick's leadership, the Prairie Region has enjoyed exceptional team engagement and delivered strong performance. Nick Creatura, President and CEO of CNA Canada, commented: "This expanded role will encourage broader collaboration across the whole of the Western Region and positions us well to achieve our goals. Rick's regional leadership experience and underwriting expertise, along with his empathetic and collaborative leadership style, will lead to even greater success across the Western Region. I am delighted to see Rick taking on this broader role."

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Press Contact:

Lynn Lafortune

CNA Canada

[email protected]

647-669-4136

SOURCE CNA Canada