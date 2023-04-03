TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce that Jamie Weston, currently Risk Control Director for the Northeast Region in the U.S., has assumed the role of Head of Risk Control, Canada.

In her new role, Jamie will assist with the development of our Risk Control team in collaboration and support of our aspirational growth of the Canadian business. She will bring strong field leadership and drive the strategic growth agenda for Risk Control in Canada. Jamie will be reporting to David Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA Canada.

Jamie Weston

Price said. "I am confident in Jamie's leadership. Her extensive background and experience with many regions and lines of business will lead to greater success across our Risk Control capabilities."

Jamie brings over 20 years of Risk Control experience with a vast background supporting multiple branches and lines of business. Jamie began as a Risk Control trainee at CNA and held various technical and leadership roles as she grew her career. Jamie was an Area Manager for the Property & Casualty and Equipment Breakdown lines of a global insurer before returning to CNA in 2015 in her current role as Risk Control Director for the Northeast Region in the U.S.

"With Jamie's experience, leadership and collaboration I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver valuable insights to our broker partners and their clients. I am thrilled to have her join our Canadian team," said Price.

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

