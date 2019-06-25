CNA and CNS congratulate 2019 Canadian Nuclear Achievement award winners

OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and the Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) would like to congratulate the winners of the 2019 Canadian Nuclear Achievement Awards.

The awards are to honour those who have made exceptional contributions, technical and non-technical, to the field of nuclear science and technology.

This year, the award winners are:

Ian McRae Award (to honour an individual for substantive contributions, other than scientific, to the advancement of nuclear energy in Canada):

Fred Dermarkar , President and CEO of the CANDU Owners Group

Harold A. Smith Outstanding Contribution Award (to recognize Canadian-based individuals, organizations or parts of organizations that have made significant contributions in the nuclear field, either technical or non-technical):

Dr. Sardar Alikhan , Alikhan Consulting Inc. (retired)

Jerry Hopwood , President of the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering

Randall Lesco , Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (retired)

Education and Communication Award (to recognize individuals for significant efforts in improving understanding of nuclear science and technology among educators, students and the public):

Dr. George Bereznai , Professor and the Director of the Industry Training Program in the Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT)

John S. Hewitt Team Achievement Award (to recognize recipients for outstanding team achievements in the introduction or implementation of new concepts or the attainment of difficult goals in the nuclear field in Canada):

The Pickering Whole-Site Risk Assessment team

The Darlington RP and Training team

The CANDU Owners Group (COG) team

The Vault Access Software Tracking (VAST) team

George C. Laurence Award for Nuclear Safety (to recognize major contributions to the philosophy, science, and application of safety principles for nuclear reactors):

Mr. Glenn Archinoff , Executive Consultant at Kinectrics

R.E. Jervis Award (to recognize excellence in research and development carried out by a full-time graduate student in nuclear engineering or related fields):

Ryan Morco , PhD student in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Western Ontario .

Jacy Conrad , Co-op PhD student in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Guelph

For more information about the awards, visit https://cns-snc.ca/cns/awards/.

About the CNA:

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and works to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and the daily life of Canadians. Our members are actively involved and are leaders in Canada's production of uranium and nuclear power and are taking leadership roles in the research, design, construction, operation and support to nuclear facilities and technologies.

About the CNS:

The Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) was established in 1979 as "The technical society of the Canadian Nuclear Association". In 1998, the CNS was incorporated independently as a federal, not-for-profit corporation. The CNS promotes the exchange of information on all aspects of nuclear science and technology and its applications. This includes nuclear power generation, fuel production, uranium mining and refining, management of radioactive wastes and used fuel. Other topics include medical and industrial uses of radionuclides, occupational and environmental radiation protection, the science and technology of nuclear fusion, and associated activities in research and development.

