CMVTC's CrossSafe 360 Solution for Canada's School Bus Perimeter Visibility Safety Mandate for 2027

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CMVTC MJG Technologies announces the launch of CrossSafe 360, a comprehensive school bus safety system. This innovative technology utilizes four ultra-wide-angle HD cameras mounted around the bus, above the windows. These cameras feed into an AI-powered HD DVR, employing advanced live video stitching and object motion-detecting algorithms to provide exceptional visibility for drivers. CrossSafe 360 significantly enhances student safety by providing a complete view of the bus's surroundings.

"The mandate to improve school bus safety is paramount, and we are thrilled that Canada is leading the world in mandating perimeter visibility systems on all new school buses starting November 2027," said Maurice J Gregoire, President. "Our participation on the Transport Canada Advisory Committee has been invaluable, and we are confident that CrossSafe 360 will set a new standard for school bus safety technology, improving the lives of countless students across the country."

CrossSafe 360 offers multiple viewing options, including a 4-camera live perimeter view extending up to 50 feet from the bus and a bird's-eye surround view from approximately 20 feet above the vehicle. The system also incorporates an audible and visual blind spot monitoring system (BSMS). While the bus is moving, the BSMS constantly scans for motion around the vehicle. Upon detecting movement, an alarm sounds, and an icon appears on the monitor. The sensitivity of this alarm is adjustable based on speed. Furthermore, secure 4G/LTE communication enables real-time monitoring for immediate response and driver training opportunities.

The system's design allows for simple firmware upgrades, accommodating future features and ensuring long-term adaptability. CMVTC MJG Technologies is committed to continuous innovation, with plans for live testing of a dual-purpose system combining CrossSafe 360 with our 3-camera CrossSafe Infraction Capture system in spring 2025. This integration aims to reduce operational costs and resource needs for school divisions, government agencies, and law enforcement.

CrossSafe 360 is the proven Canadian solution for Transport Canada's School Bus Perimeter Visibility initiative, mandated for all new school buses starting November 2027. Developed since 2021, the system surpasses all Transport Canada specifications. MJG Technologies was instrumental in the initiative, represented on the Transport Canada Advisory Committee for Perimeter Visibility, Infraction Cameras, and Extended Stop Arm (ESA) systems. Transport Canada's approval on February 3rd 2025 solidifies CrossSafe 360's position as a leading safety technology. Canada is setting a global precedent by standardizing perimeter visibility systems on school buses, enhancing student safety nationwide. CrossSafe 360 directly addresses this need by providing school bus drivers with unparalleled visibility and alerts, maximizing student protection.

CMVTC (Commercial Mobile Video Technologies of Canada) is a 100% Canadian company that creates innovative Canadian solutions such as School Bus Driver Perimeter Visibility, Stop Arm Cameras, Infraction Management, and 2-meter (6.5') ESA Extended Stop Arm to increase Students' Safety on School Buses. CMVTC developed the first stop arm camera in 2004, patented our CrossSafe Infraction Capture Systems in 2010, and developed the CrossSafe Awareness Through Enforcement program. In 2021, CMVTC developed the CrossSafe 360 Perimeter Visibility system for school buses in anticipation for the requirement for additional tools to assist Canadian School Bus Drivers to increase visibility and eliminate Blind Spots around the School Bus.

