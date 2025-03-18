CMRRA ANNOUNCES 2024 YEAR-END RESULTS AND LOOKS AHEAD TO 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2025

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), innovators in licensing and royalty administration for over 50 years, announced today the distribution of over $96 million in royalties to its music publisher and self-published songwriter clients for the 2024 fiscal year.

"We're proud to have distributed over $96 million in mechanical royalties in 2024," said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the success of music publishers and self-published songwriters, who continue to inspire our work and push us to consistently raise the bar.

Overall, distributions saw a 23% increase from 2023, driven by significant growth across multiple revenue streams. Streaming led the way with a 38% rise, while physical formats continued their steady performance with a 12% increase. International revenues also surged by 50%, highlighting the global strength of the market. Notably, TikTok royalties saw an impressive 126% jump, reflecting the platform's growing impact on music consumption. Interestingly, despite the shift toward streaming, digital downloads experienced a 62% increase.

"We are continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of our clients, and music publishers and self-published songwriters remain our top priority," Shaver continued. "Our focus is on delivering exceptional support and creating opportunities that empower them to succeed in an industry that is constantly transforming. By enhancing our services and streamlining processes, we are driving increased revenue to ensure their continued growth and success."

2024 CMRRA Highlights

Renewed licensing agreements with major online music platforms including Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify, Tidal, TikTok, and YouTube, at increased rates to safeguard clients' works and ensure proper royalty distribution.

360 new clients affiliated with CMRRA, with an additional 172 clients added for International Collections via SX Works.

CMRRA's electronic Song Registration Form, an alternative to the Common Works Registration (CWR) format, benefited over 200 clients, facilitating the processing of more than 44,000 musical work registrations.

Continued building strong industry partnerships by collaborating with new and returning partners such as JUNOS, CCMA, Women in Music Canada, Honey Jam, and adding Billboard Canada, Young Music Professionals, and Songwriters Association of Canada .

. SX Works partnered with Fender Play to streamline global licensing and administration, ensuring accurate compensation for music publishers, Collective Management Organization (CMO)'s, Performing Rights Organizations (PRO)'s, and songwriters.

As CMRRA steps into 2025, the agency is excited to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Over the past five decades, CMRRA has firmly established itself as Canada's leading reproduction rights agency, constantly evolving to keep pace with the emergence of new technology and the resulting impact on modes of music consumption. To mark this milestone, CMRRA has unveiled a special edition of its logo, which will be featured throughout the year, and has launched an anniversary theme of The Pulse, their monthly newsletter. The newsletter will highlight the milestones that have shaped CMRRA's history while looking ahead to the future. Each month, The Pulse will spotlight key individuals who have played an instrumental role in CMRRA's growth and success. These contributors will share their reflections on the past five decades, discuss the organization's evolution, and offer their vision for the next 50 years. These stories will capture the essence of CMRRA's journey and its continued drive for innovation. The February edition can be viewed here. The March edition can be viewed here.

Looking toward the future, CMRRA remains committed to exploring new opportunities to support the framework for legal AI licensing and building on the work we've done on expanding the licensing of post-sync audiovisual activity. This refers to all downstream reproduction activity that occurs subsequent to the initial synchronization of music within audiovisual productions, such as streaming on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc.

The publishing community can continue to count on CMRRA to work collaboratively with all of our industry partners, thus ensuring our continued goal of achieving fair compensation and effective rights management, in an ever-evolving music landscape.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, represents the vast majority of the music publishers doing business in Canada. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, CMRRA has been at the forefront of the evolving music rights landscape, licensing dozens of digital services, including all major online music platforms operating in Canada. It licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca.

SOURCE CMRRA

Media Contact: Elyssa Macri, Director, Communications & Industry Relations, Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), [email protected]