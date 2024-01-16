CMRG 007: Belantamab mafodotin, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in refractory multiple myeloma- Groundbreaking Canadian Clinical Trial Results Published in Nature Medicine

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Myeloma Research Group (CMRG) is proud to announce the publication of groundbreaking clinical trial results in the prestigious medical journal Nature Medicine. The study, entitled "Belantamab mafodotin, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in refractory multiple myeloma (CMRG 007-Algonquin trial)", represents a significant step forward for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma, the second most common hematologic cancer.

The CMRG 007 trial, led by Dr. Suzanne Trudel, treated 120 Canadian participants over 6 years, aiming to define the benefit of belantamab mafodotin when given in combination with pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone in a relapsed and/or refractory setting. Belantamab mafodotin, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), is a new immunotherapy targeting the BCMA marker on myeloma cells, leading to cell death.

Key Findings:

The trial identified the preferred dose of belantamab to use with pomalidomide and dexamethasone.

At the preferred dose, the overall response rate was 85.5% in patients whose disease had relapsed after a median of 3 prior regimens.

The estimated 2-year progression-free survival is 52.8% at a median follow-up of 13.9 months.

The outcomes of the CMRG 007 trial hold considerable promise for improving the care of patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma. Impressive disease control was achieved without potential side-effects reported with other BCMA-targeting immune therapies.

Dr. Trudel notes that the combination offers new hope to those with relapsed/refractory myeloma who are in urgent need of better treatments, and the immunotherapy can be given entirely on an outpatient basis.

This groundbreaking research was made possible through collaborative efforts with GlaxoSmithKline and CMRG member institutions, reflecting CMRG's commitment to advancing knowledge and improving healthcare for myeloma patients.

Publication Details:

The full results of the trial can be accessed here.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-023-02703-y

About Canadian Myeloma Research Group:

Canadian Myeloma Research Group (CMRG) is a non-profit research organization specializing in research in multiple myeloma. CMRG research initiatives range from interventional clinical trials to basic research projects in myeloma and related disorders.

About Nature Medicine:

Nature Medicine is a monthly high-impact journal publishing original peer-reviewed medical research based on its originality, timeliness, interdisciplinary interest, and impact on improving human health.

